Shot Scope Prepares for American Expansion

Scottish golf technology company, Shot Scope, recently agreed a partnership with Chicago-based fulfilment company, Disc, to support the increasing demand for Shot Scope systems in America.

With sales of the product booming following a successful exhibition at the PGA Merchandise Show in January 2017, the company is improving their delivery channels to meet the growing call from American golfers to start improving their game quickly.

This partnership will reduce delivery times to the USA from ten days to just three using this new model. Shot Scope is also reinforcing their international supply chain ahead of a busy summer of golf.

The business, which began selling online in late 2016, has enjoyed considerable success in a short space of time. The product has been sold into 33 countries worldwide and 28 states in America.

With over 2,000 golfers already using the technology to improve their game and five-star reviews flooding in from around the globe, it is clear that an international supply chain is necessary for the rapidly growing business.

Shot Scope is based in the Home of Golf and has designed, engineered and manufactured the first fully automated performance tracking system for golf entirely in Scotland.

The system, which utilizes wearable technology to deliver a seamless performance tracking system, is currently available to buy online at shotscope.com.

The technology provides a detailed analysis of a golfer’s performance – with no need for manual input or the use of smartphone.

Using ClubSense™ technology, the wristband automatically identifies when a shot is taken, where on the course and which club was used by communicating with tags in the golfers clubs.

It is able to differentiate between practise swings and only registers shots where contact is made with the ball. After your round, you can seamlessly upload your data via Bluetooth to instantly view your statistics on free iOS or Android apps, or use the USB connection to upload directly to a laptop or computer.

Once uploaded, the golfer has access to valuable insights into their performance, allowing them to identify areas for development and ultimately improve their golf game.

Shot Scope works in the background and does not interrupt your game, it has been ruled as conforming to the Rules of Golf and has been used in several professional European Tour and Ladies European Tour events.

