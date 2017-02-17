SRIXON In Partnership With Prostate Cancer UK

To celebrate the new Z-STAR SERIES launch, SRIXON partners with Prostate Cancer UK to give players the opportunity to trial the latest iteration of the Z-STAR AND Z-STAR XV as well as raise money for deserved cause

SRIXON Sports Europe has announced the introduction of the latest and significantly improved models to its iconic Z-STAR series golf balls. The all-new, 5th generation SRIXON Z-STAR and SRIXON Z-STAR XV promise golfers more distance, more spin and more consistency in the wind, and will be available in stores from today (17th February).

To celebrate the launch of the new Z-STAR Series, Srixon has also confirmed a new partnership with Prostate Cancer UK that will see the delivery of limited edition 15 ball ‘Z-STAR/ Z-STAR XV Bonus Packs’. These special packs will also include an additional free sleeve of the new Z-STAR / Z-STAR XV decorated with the iconic Prostate Cancer UK logo, giving golfers the chance to get even more experience of playing Srixon’s premium ball.

SRIXON will also donate £1.50 for every dozen golf balls sold at trade to Prostate Cancer UK, helping to raise vital funds and awareness of the life-threatening male-specific disease.

Testament to the sheer quality its all-round feel and performance, the new SRIXON Z-STAR balls are already being used by numerous SRIXON tour professionals, including Hideki Matsuyama, who put the ball in play and promptly went on his amazing end of year streak, amassing 4 victories and a second place in 5 events!

“This is a truly reliable ball that delivers more distance than anything I have ever used before, and it has more responsive feel at impact. Playing on the USPGA Tour, I need a ball, which stops on the green with irons, so I’m very satisfied with the new Z-STAR creating the optimal spin. It also has more spin and better feel around the green, and has more consistent spin especially from the rough, so I’m amazed with these significant improvements,” says Hideki Matsuyama.

