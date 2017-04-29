Technology Recap of The 2017 CMAA World Conference

For two days in February, the Marriott World Centre in Orlando Florida hosted more than 2,000 club industry professionals from around the globe. At the heart of the Club Business Expo was Jonas Club Software with a host of new products on display.

In advance of the conference, Jonas Club Software clients were invited to explore the soon to be launched products by visiting www.seewhatsnext.club. Once at the show, these new applications took centre stage.

Debuting exclusively at the 2017 CMAA World Conference were three new products from Jonas Club Software – Club 311, Mobile Member Cards, & Club Kiosk. In addition, attendees were able to get a sneak peek at a new sister company of Jonas Club Software – MemberInsight.

MemberInsight

MemberInsight is an entirely new offering to the club world. This innovative platform uses real-time member interactions at the club as delivery triggers for quick, one question surveys. MemberInsight then analyses survey results, alerts club staff when a follow up is needed, and calculates a performance score for the club. These scores are then tallied allowing club management to benchmark internal departmental performance, as well as overall member satisfaction against all other clubs using the platform.

Club 311 – Now Available

A new feature within the Jonas Club Software Mobile App, Club 311 allows members to alert the club of any issues discovered on club premises. Issues as small as a faulty light switch, or broken window can be quickly captured and sent to the appropriate staff member.

Mobile Member Cards – Now Available

Another new feature within the Jonas Club Software mobile app allows members to simply tap the app and scan their digital member card at any club scanner for access. Members get a streamlined experience and management can accurately track who has visited the club.

Club Kiosk – Coming Soon

Many clubs are seeking new and interactive ways to engage their members. The new Touchscreen Kiosk provides an easy way for members to schedule tee times, reserve a court, or register for an event instead of having to use their phone while at the club.

Worldwide over 2,300 clubs in more than 17 countries, with memberships ranging from 100 to 20,000, utilize Jonas Club Software to build and enrich member relationships, increase revenues, and decrease costs.

Jonas Club Software

