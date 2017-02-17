The world’s most popular trolley range gets exciting upgrade for 2017

After becoming the first electric trolley range to reach half a million sales, the PowaKaddy Freeway family will boast further enhancements in 2017, with the FW3, FW5 and FW7s all welcoming exciting upgrades for the new season.

Following feedback from avid trolley users across the world, the No.1 brand’s popular trio of trolleys have all undergone impressive makeovers for 2017 – most notably the FW3 and FW5 with new digital screens, digital power gauge and battery fuel indicator. In recognition of the new intelligent handles on both the FW3 and FW5 models, PowaKaddy has re-branded the trolleys as the FW3i and FW5i.

Meanwhile, after an extremely successful year in which its sales value increased by 28%, the top-of-the-range FW7s introduces a stunning new frame colour and soft touch handle trims to add to its host of other features. Also fresh for 2017 are classy new graphics on the trolley’s frame, whilst stylish new yellow trims on the front wheel add to the overall premium look. Backed by a three-year warranty, the FW7s includes a stunning 3.5” Full Colour Widescreen, offering golfers an incredibly intelligent handle that can even count the number of calories burned during a round.

“The performance of the Freeway range last year exceeded our expectations, but we’re not resting on our laurels and we’re really excited about the new line-up for 2017,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “Whilst we’ve invested significantly in the new family – particularly with the new digital screens – we’ve kept the price points the same as last year, so golfers really are getting fantastic value with the latest Freeway range.

“Added to that is the new full five-year warranty on all Plug ‘n’ Play Lithium batteries, which offers golfers even more peace of mind when they invest in a PowaKaddy Lithium trolley,” added Catford.

Available in both 18 and 36 hole options, the supremely-reliable PowaKaddy Lithium battery boasts an integrated Battery Management System that protects the life of the battery and provides up to five times longer lifespan than lead acid equivalents.

PowaKaddy FW3i

The FW3i welcomes a brand new digital screen with power gauge and battery fuel indicator, bringing a

Key features on the FW3i include:

NEW Digital Screen

Digital Screen NEW Digital power gauge

Digital power gauge NEW Battery fuel indicator

Battery fuel indicator Unique Plug ‘n’ Play™ system

Low profile PowaFrame®chassis

Whisper quiet powerful 200W motor

Thinnest lithium battery on the market

2 Year Warranty

PowaKaddy FW5i

The PowaKaddy FW5i comes with an all new full colour widescreen display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator and an integrated USB charging port. Boasting a whisper quiet, 200-watt motor, the FW5i incorporates an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature that allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards.

Key features of the FW5i include:

NEW Full colour widescreen display

Full colour widescreen display NEW Digital power gauge

Digital power gauge NEW Enhanced battery fuel gauge

Enhanced battery fuel gauge Unique Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system

Low profile PowaFrame®chassis

Whisper quiet powerful 200W motor

Thinnest lithium battery on the market

2 Year warranty

USB charging port to power GPS devices and smart phones

PowaKaddy FW7s

Boasting a new frame colour, soft touch handle trims, graphics and front wheel with yellow trims, the FW7s is the ultimate in cutting-edge design. The popular trolley is packed with technology and features a stunning full colour 3.5” widescreen display, built-in calorie counter, distance measurement function and powerful, near silent 230W motor. Boasting a three-year warranty, the FW7s also offers an optional Electronic Braking System (EBS) model with three levels of progressive braking when going downhill.

Key features of the FW7s include:

NEW frame colour and soft touch handle trims

frame colour and soft touch handle trims NEW frame graphics and front wheel style with yellow trims

frame graphics and front wheel style with yellow trims Stunning 3.5” Full Colour Widescreen display

Unique Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system

Low profile PowaFrame®Chassis

Thinnest Lithium battery on the market

Extended FREE 3 Year warranty

USB charging port to power GPS devices and smart phones

PRICES (all RRP)

FW3i = 18 LI @£499.99 / 36 LI @£549.99

FW5i = 18 LI @£549.99 / 36 LI @£599.99

FW7s = 18 LI @£639.99 / 36 LI @£699.99

FW7s EBS = 18 LI @£699.99 / 36 LI @£749.99

PowaKaddy www.powakaddy.com

Tags: David Catford, Powakaddy