Titleist Introduces New Cameron & Crown Putters by Scotty Cameron

Master Putter Maker Scotty Cameron, following up on the success of last year’s Cameron & Crown introduction, is offering four new models for 2017.

Cameron & Crown putters by Scotty Cameron are precisely crafted at 33 inches and specifically weighted for the player whose setup demands a shorter putter. The 2017 Cameron & Crown line includes popular head styles from Scotty’s tour-proven Select and Futura putter families – Select Newport, Select Mallet 1, Futura 5MB and Futura 6M – providing modern blade, mid-mallet and high-MOI mallet options to satisfy a variety of strokes, styles and preferences of players at every level of the game.

“Our initial Cameron & Crown release was very well-received, and we continue to hear great feedback from golfers who are benefitting from the 33-inch setup,” Cameron said. “I’ve always said that the length sets the eyes, and the eyes set the path. For those men, women and juniors who need a shorter putter, it gets their eyes in the right position to make a proper stroke while maintaining good posture and balance.”

Available in golf shops beginning June 16 (North America) and July 21 (worldwide) Cameron & Crown putters deliver the craftsmanship, quality and tour-proven performance that have made Scotty Cameron putters the choice of many of the world’s best players for more than two decades:

Each Cameron & Crown putter is custom designed at 33 inches and matched with properly weighted heads and smaller diameter gray Matador grips. This configuration ensures a correct swing weight, providing optimal feel and balance throughout the putting stroke.

Multi-material technology – utilizing 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft grade aluminum for face inlays, face-sole components and flange constructions – is performance-matched to each putter style to provide ideal forgiveness and feel.

A raw stainless steel finish with a unique Silver Mist treatment creates a radiant, yet glare resistant, appearance. Cameron & Crown graphics blend Scotty’s familiar three milled dots left unpainted in misted stainless steel with an elegant white, gold, gray and black color scheme applied to engravings.

“When we pioneered the adjustable weighting system, it became possible to match the putter head weight relative to the length for a balanced stroke,” Cameron said. “Cameron & Crown models are purpose-built 33-inch designs, not manipulated 35-inch putters, with properly-matched sole and back weights to ensure the swing weight and feel of these putters are consistent with their longer counterparts. We then developed a smaller Matador grip to match that performance and feel. These are crucial details when it comes to making a confident stroke.”

U.S. MSRP: $410. MAP: $379.

Cameron & Crown putters www.scottycameron.com

Tags: Scotty Cameron, Titleist