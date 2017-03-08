Volvik Coloured Balls Now Available in UK

Volvik , the brand leader in multi-coloured performance golf balls, is making five of its top-selling balls available in the UK market this Spring.

The initial sales focus will be on the new premium-priced Volvik S4 ball, the choice of multiple Major winner Bubba Watson, plus the spectacular Volvik Vivid range, the world’s first matte-finish coloured golf ball.

Two-time Masters champion Watson, who signed as a Volvik brand ambassador at the start of the year, selects his next Tour ball from specially designed Pink, Green or White versions of the S4 ball.

Aimed at advanced golfers with fast swing speeds, the four-piece S4 ball provides extreme accuracy and an optimal spin rate generated by its ‘Tour Urethane’ cover. The ball features the world’s first patented dual core, which matched with a dual cover results in a greater level of energy transfer, a more stable ball flight and longer ascending distance.

The extremely bright and stylish Volvik Vivid 3-piece ball provides longer distance for golfers with slower swing speeds and those looking for a softer feel and more consistent flight. It comes in seven different colour options of Red, Orange, Pink, Green, Lime, Blue and White.

“Bubba is among more than 75 professionals using Volvik balls on Tours worldwide and consumers will see that the bright colours take nothing away from the balls’ performance technologies, but adds more fun and enjoyment to the game,” said Nigel Freemantle, Managing Director of Brand Fusion, the company that distributes Volvik balls in the UK.

With more than 37 years of experience in golf ball construction and over 50 international ball patents, the Korean-based brand is increasingly seen as one of the leading ball manufacturers throughout the USA and Asia.

Elite professionals using the No.1 coloured ball from Volvik can already boast 15 victories and over $9million in prize money across worldwide Tours since 2012, validating the quality and performance of Volvik balls.

The Volvik S4 ball will have an RRP of £49 per dozen in the UK market, with the Volvik Vivid retailing at £39 per dozen and available in an attractive fishbowl counter offering that has generated huge interest in the USA.

Other Volvik balls available in the UK will be the extremely soft S3 aimed at advanced golfer in Pink, Orange and White; the Vibe for golfers seeking soft feel and easy control in Yellow, Pink and White; and the Crystal ball that offers mid-handicap players longer distance and excellent visibility in Sherbert, Green, Ruby Red, Yellow and Pink.

Brand Fusion www.brandfusionltd.co.uk

Volvik www.volvik.com

