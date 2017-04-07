Weightless Wind Protection from Galvin Green

Leading premium technical performance brand Galvin Green continues to revolutionise golf clothing with the ‘virtually weightless’ BOW Shell Layer jacket that features exclusively in its 2017 Part One apparel range.

Like all Galvin Green garments, the BOW is expressly designed for golfers by golfers, offering exceptional freedom of movement throughout the swing and protecting the wearer against windchill out on the course.

The remarkable garment weighs just 107 grams – slightly more than the weight of two golf balls (92 grams) – while being totally windproof, water repellent and highly breathable due to its high-tech GORE® WINDSTOPPER® Active Shell fabric construction.

An ultra-thin WINDSTOPPER® membrane is laminated to a lightweight abrasion-resistant textile layer. It creates a versatile, microporous garment that allows water vapour to pass from within unhindered to give the jacket its breathability and keep the body at an optimum performance temperature.

Designed with a high collar and fitted cuffs to protect the golfer from the stiffest of breezes, the BOW is also extremely packable due to its ultra-light weight and naturally thin material.

“The BOW is an extraordinary garment and the product of extensive testing with different fabrics to find the very best way to protect golfers without adding weight,” said Creative Director Mats Lundqvist. “It’s by far the lightest jacket that Galvin Green has ever produced and in a class of its own when it comes to premium performance outerwear.”

Available in three colour options – Deep Ocean blue, Black and Iron Grey – the BOW can be worn in conjunction with Warm, Cool or Base Layers as part of the pioneering Galvin Green Multi-Layer Concept that allows serious golfers to layer garments for optimum comfort in the conditions they’re set to play in.

The Galvin Green BOW has an RRP of £200 and is available in sizes S-3XL.

Galvin Green www.galvingreen.com

