Wilson Staff Introduces New Golf Bag Range

Wilson Golf is boosting its range of award-winning golf bags and adding five new Wilson Staff bags for the 2017 season, including a new category that combines both carry and cart use in one innovative model.

The new lightweight (2.2kg), dual-use Hybrix™ bag features a stay-flat base and quick-stand action for ease of use out on the course, plus a double-padded strap and soft mesh hip pad for carrying comfort. But, it also features a trolley holder and anchor base that offers compatibility with most trolleys on the market.

The 10” x 8.5” top of the Hybrix™ incorporates a 14-way section with integrated handle with full-length dividers, including a putter well that fits oversized grips. Six storage pockets provide easy access to belongings. They include two large accessory options, a full-length apparel holder, a velour-lined compartment for valuables, a front pocket for balls and tees, plus an open sleeve for drinks or easy access to a rangefinder.

“We listened to the needs of golfers across Europe and a hybrid bag was a product that they felt would be ideal for all-year golf,” said Jean-Pierre Degembe, Global Product Line Director at Wilson Golf. “The Hybrix™ includes all the quality options of our carry and cart bags all-in-one.”

Extra features include an umbrella and glove holder, pen sleeve, towel ring and rain hood. The Wilson Staff Hybrix™ bag is available in two colour options: Navy/Red & Black/Silver at a RRP of £125.

Joining the ranks of the popular neXus™ range, the new neXus™ III carry bag incorporates the smooth, quick action stand that plants the base flat on the ground. The exclusive Exo-frame 360° technology allows its sturdy aluminium frame to work interdependently for greater stability.

The new bag has an Air Flow™ soft nylon mesh hip-pad to keep golfers cool in warm conditions and a four-point double strap ergonomically designed for the avid carrier. Seven pockets provide easy access and plenty of storage space, plus a six-way 9” x 8” top that incorporates three full-length dividers for club organisation. Three-integrated handles provide easy transportation and new base geometry allows the bag to fit on standard trolleys and carts.

The lightweight bag (2.4kg) is made from a new heather-weave fabric used in durable outdoor garments to provide maximum protection from the elements. There are six stylish colour options: Black/Orange, Black/Silver, Black/Red, Wilson Staff Red, Navy/Red and Navy/Royal at an RRP of £135.

The neXus™ III cart bag features the same Exo-frame 360° technology, whilst comprising four-fibre reinforced plastic connectors that allow weight to be removed from the structure of the bag, yet provide extra support.

Within an increased 11” x 9.5” top, the neXus™ III cart version also features 14 S-Lock™ placeholders that secure single clubs near the hosel to prevent rattling when travelling between holes. A top pass-through strap and the 10” x 9” base with a new trolley anchor provides secure connection to a cart or trolley.

Nine pockets cleverly designed for easy access to belongings, garments and accessories are accompanied by an external front putter well that accommodates oversized grips, along with external tee, pen and divot tool sleeves for easy retrieval. An umbrella holder, Velcro glove patch, large towel ring and rain hood complete the list of features on offer.

“The neXus range has been so successful that we wanted to build on the award-winning bags to create something special for the 2017 range…and the result is the latest neXus III models,” added Degembe.

Six stylish colours created in the new heather-weave fabric include Black/Red, Black/Silver, Blue/Silver, Red/Black, Black/Orange and the new women’s Grey/Glacier Blue and are available at an RRP of £135.

The new iLock™ cart bag features an exclusive moulded top with nine iron-locking holders to keep club heads firmly in place, plus four open dividers for woods and an oversized putter grip.

Nine pockets, including two extra-large garment areas and four external options, offer plenty of storage. A front grab handle and new trolley base provide ease of movement and secure connection to a cart or trolley.

Made from a diamond polyester fabric for durability through travel and adverse weather conditions, the iLock™ cart bag is available in three colours Navy, Black/Red and Black/Grey at an RRP of £125.

The Ionix SL (SuperLight) is the lightest bag in the Wilson Staff bag range at 1.7kg and perfect for the avid walker demanding a comfortable carry and quick activating stand.

The 9” x 7” five-way top with three-full length dividers provides plenty of space for club organisation, whilst the base matches the dimension of the top to produce a stay-flat system for even greater stability.

The four-point ergonomic double strap allows for a comfortable carry, along with a rubber grab handle at the top of the bag for convenient manoeuvrability.

Six pockets for access to belongings include one full-length garment pouch, a valuables pocket with rain repellent zip, three large ball and accessory options, plus two external sleeves. Features that appear on the entire Wilson Staff bag range include an umbrella holder, Velcro glove patch, towel ring and rain hood. Available in five fashionable colours: Black/White, Red/Black, White/Black, Blue/White and all Black at a RRP of £95.

Bags that remain in the latest range are the rain-resistant Dry Tech cart and carry bags designed using a sturdy polyester fabric, with a protective PU coating that ensures clubs and belongings stay dry in wet weather conditions.

For more information about the Wilson Staff carry bag range, as well as clubs, balls and accessories, visit www.wilsonstaff.com

Tags: Jean-Pierre Degembe, Wilson Staff