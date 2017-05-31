Alan Tait appointed as new General Manager at Deer Park

Deer Park Golf & Country Club, one of the most highly rated golf courses in West Lothian, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alan Tait as its new General Manager.

Tait brings with him a wealth of experience in the golf and leisure industry. As a PGA Golf Professional, he played on many different circuits before playing on the full European Tour in 1997. He made the move into club management in 1999 where he spent seven years overseeing the country club at The Westerwood Hotel, before working at the Carrick on Loch Lomond and, most recently, for Marriott International at The Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club as Director of Golf.

Alan also won a scholarship to attend the world-famous Lausanne Hospitality School in Switzerland, developing his managerial skills.

John Muir, chairman of Muir Leisure and owner of Deer Park Golf & Country Club, said: “Our vision for Deer Park is affordable luxury for the whole family centred around a golf course. To focus on all elements at Deer Park you need an exceptional manager and, with Alan’s extensive experience and background, we have found such a person.”

One of the most widely recognised figures in Scottish golf, Alan set the course record score of 64 on Carnoustie’s Championship Course in 1994. He has been a regular on the after dinner speaking circuit in recent years and has also worked for BBC Radio at both the Scottish Open and Open Championship.

Speaking about his new role, Alan said: “I’m very excited about starting at Deer Park Golf and Country Club in what will be my first General Manager position. I have worked extremely hard over the last few years developing myself in the hospitality and leisure industry and the time is absolutely right for me to make the move.

“Deer Park is a great venue catering for all ages with lots of different activities. Alongside the golf course, the club is also home to one of the best West Lothian wedding venues, a range of fantastic restaurants, state of the art gym facilities, a relaxing spa and its own ten pin bowling centre. So there’s definitely enough for me to get my teeth into and keep me busy.”

Ideally situated between Glasgow and Edinburgh at junction 3 of the M8, the Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss designed championship golf course has played host to one the top events on the PGA’s Tartan Tour since 2004, with the Deer Park Masters once again a highlight of the 2017 calendar. It has also hosted the regional qualifying stages for the Open Championship.

Tait added: “One of my main areas of focus will be to look after our golf and country club members and to drive new members to the club, which I appreciate is challenging at the moment. However, with the product we have at Deer Park and the value we offer, I am confident this is achievable.”

