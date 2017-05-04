Alan Threadgold appointed as Vice-President, Operations of Jonas Club Software

Jonas Club Software announces the appointment of Alan Threadgold, CCM, as Vice-President, Operations of Jonas Club Software. With his appointment, Alan retains overall responsibility for the Jonas Club International division and expands his management role to include departmental operations of Jonas Club Software as a whole.

Alan joined Jonas Club Software in 2015 bringing with him over 10 years’ experience as a General Manager at one of Ireland’s most

recognised golf clubs. In the intervening 2 years Alan has successfully managed the Jonas International Businesses in the United Kingdom and South Africa as well as the Clubminder and Web Creative brands.

Alan previously sat on the Board of Directors for both the Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) and the Irish Golf & Club Managers Association (IGCMA), at the same time receiving the prestigious CCM (Certified Club Manager) designation from the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA).

