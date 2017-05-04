Aquatrols Promotes Matt Foster to President and CEO

Aquatrols – the world’s largest manufacturer of cutting-edge soil surfactants and related technologies – has promoted Matt Foster from Chief Operating Officer to President and CEO.

Foster holds ultimate responsibility for company performance in product development and manufacturing, marketing, sales, human resources, operations and logistics, financial management and other business functions. His new role follows a transition period during which long time President Tracy Jarman and Director of Sales Andy Moore have been shifting from operational duties to help guide strategy as Directors on Aquatrols’ Executive Board.

The appointment of Foster coincides with surging momentum for Aquatrols’ business. Following its acquisition by Rural American Fund in 2015, Aquatrols has expanded the leadership team, streamlined operations, instituted an aggressive research and development plan, and expanded product distribution.

Popular Aquatrols products include Revolution, Dispatch, Aqueduct and a suite of complementary surfactants essential to golf course superintendents, sports turf managers, landscapers, farmers and other growers. Each solution helps optimize soil-water-plant interactions in various agronomic conditions.

Foster brings to Aquatrols 25 years’ experience in the green industry where he was most recently Global Director for Plant Health at chemical manufacturing giant FMC. He was also a golf course superintendent, a pedigree aligned with use of Aquatrols products on thousands of courses, including hosts of major championships, the Ryder Cup and 2016 Olympics.

“It is a big honor – not many people get to lead a 62-year-old American company with a stellar reputation for reliably preventing and solving growers’ toughest challenges,” says Foster. “We will continue to expand invaluable technologies in and adjacent to our leadership in soil/water interactions.”

“I love the bold, progressive path Matt and his team are blazing,” says Jarman, who serves as Chairman. “We are modernizing the way we originate products and manage the overall business while honoring the legacy of what my father, Robert Moore, established in 1955.”

Headquartered in southern New Jersey, Aquatrols also has offices in the United Kingdom and conducts business on six continents.

Aquatrols www.aquatrols.com

Tags: Andy Moore, Aquatrols, Matt Foster, Tracy Jarman