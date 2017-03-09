Azalea Continues Expansion with Three New Recruits

International marcomms specialist Azalea has strengthened its operation with the recruitment of three new staff members to help meet the demands of a burgeoning client portfolio.

Having picked up five new clients since the turn of the year, the sports and tourism specialist acted quickly to bring in additional resource, having identified the personnel they wished to employ last year.

The new recruits are Nick Ive, a former sports reporter with the Sun, the Reading Evening Post, and BBC Radio Berkshire; Matt Lacey, who has spent the previous six years as membership services and event manager with Foremost Golf Ltd; and James Robbins, previously a freelance, who graduated with a degree in journalism in 2015.

Ive will supplement the skilled editorial desk which already boasts more than 65 years’ experience in journalism and PR, while Lacey will be responsible for the rapidly expanding events side of the business. Robbins will add his skills to all areas across the company with special emphasis on social media.

Azalea’s managing director Sean Noble said: “We are delighted to be able to secure the services of Nick, Matt and James, and we have no doubt they will be quick to make their mark. Each has different skill sets which lend themselves perfectly to expansive areas of the company’s business model.

“Our core areas of business remain golf and tourism, though we are seeing an increased appetite from the market for involvement with wider sports and leisure remits, which bodes well for the future of the company.”

Now in its 11th year of trading, Azalea has established itself as one of Europe’s leading specialist agencies, working with some of the continent’s major national and regional tourist boards, flagship golf and lifestyle resorts, and leading brands.

Azalea www.theazaleagroup.com

Tags: Azalea, James Robbins, Matt Lacey, Nick Ive, Sean Noble