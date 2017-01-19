Ba Na Hills Golf Club Welcomes New General Manager

The IMG managed Ba Na Hills Golf Club located in Danang, Vietnam and recently voted the ‘World’s Best New Golf Course’ is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Haddon as its new General Manager.

As a professional Golf Club General Manager, Mr Haddon who is also an Australian PGA member has a successful 20 year career in hospitality management at leading golf properties throughout Asia and Australia that includes management stints in Melbourne, Singapore, Hanoi and Phuket.

Most recently Mr Haddon was the General Manager at another IMG facility, the renowned Sky Lake Resort and Golf Club in Hanoi, where he successfully moved the club through a key strategic phase, and now brings his strong leadership and management skills to ensure excellent operational standards at Ba Na Hills Golf Club.

“Moving to Ba Na Hills Golf Club is a great opportunity for me, both from a professional and personal perspective” said Mr Haddon. “I’m truly excited by the opportunity to continue to take this acclaimed club in a positive direction with IMG and alongside such a talented team of associates, who have contributed greatly to the success of the club since its opening last year”.

Designed by Luke Donald in association with IMG, and also managed by IMG, Ba Na Hills is a world class facility and is Luke Donald’s first golf course design project. Owned by the Sun Group, the course is located at the foothills of the famed Ba Na Hills on Vietnam’s central coast, located 25 minutes from downtown Da Nang. The course was awarded “World’s Best New Golf Course” at the World Golf Awards 2016.

The par 72, 18-hole Championship golf course provides a balance of challenge, enjoyment and excitement to golfers of all levels and abilities with 5 sets of tees to ensure golfers of all standards are assured a pleasurable round of golf. Ranging from 7,857 yards from the Professional “Luke Donald” tees to 6,022 yards from the white, friendlier tees, a good variety and mixture of playing lengths makes every hole feel unique.

