Billing Fits the Bill as Mottram Hall’s New General Manager

Renowned hotelier Deirdre Billing has returned to QHotels, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, as general manager of Mottram Hall, reinforcing its reputation as Cheshire’s finest golf and leisure resort.

Billing previously worked in senior roles at QHotels for 10 years, most recently as regional general manager, overseeing Ashford International and Bridgewood Manor, in Kent.

She helped Ashford International secure industry recognition, including being named the number-one hotel in the annual BDRC VenueVerdict results and receiving a gold accreditation in the Green Tourism Business Scheme. Before joining QHotels she held general manager positions at two large London hotels.

At Mottram Hall, Billing will oversee the hotel’s championship golf course, 10 conference and meeting rooms, corporate training and team-building facilities and the UK’s first AlfrescoThermoSpace Spa.

Billing said: “I’m delighted to be returning to QHotels and taking this exciting role at Mottram Hall, to lead the hotel into 2017. Mottram Hall has a strong reputation in the region and is known as Cheshire’s finest hotel and golf resort. My focus will be on maintaining the hotel’s high standard and continuing to strengthen its offering for guests.”

Michael Purtill, managing director of QHotels, added: “Deirdre’s return to QHotels is fantastic news for the business. She has a track record of delivering excellent results and commitment to offering exceptional levels of customer service. She brings huge experience but also her drive and enthusiasm will be an inspiration to the Mottram Hall team and our guests alike. She makes a great addition to our senior management team.”

Part of the multi-award-winning QHotels group, Mottram Hall sits in 270 acres of Cheshire’s finest parkland, one mile from the picturesque village of Prestbury, and was the host venue for the 2013 European Seniors PGA Championship.

The 7,006 yard, par-72 Championship Course – comprising magnificent parkland fairways dotted with oak and beech trees, and tricky, well-guarded greens – is broken up into two contrasting circuits of nine. The front nine, with its impressive backdrop of the 18th century hall, gently rolls over meadowland and offers the golfer many chances to make a score. The back nine winds through some lush woodland and is a much more demanding test of golf.

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – recently voted ‘Best Golf Hotel/Resort in the North of England’ for the third successive year in the 2017 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards and host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort.

