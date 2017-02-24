Carnoustie Golf Links is seeking a Chief Executive
Carnoustie, a world class destination and Open Championship venue, seeks a Chief Executive; Salary: c.£95,000 (advertorial in association with The Golf Club Secretary)
Carnoustie Golf Links is a charity (CGLMC Ltd.) whose responsibility is to manage and maintain the three golf courses at Carnoustie. These are the world-famous Championship Course which will host the Open Championship in 2018, the Burnside Course and Buddon Links Course.
The courses are owned by the local authority, Angus Council and we operate under a Management Agreement with the Council which currently runs until 2033. CGLMC Ltd has control of all income and expenditure and in recent years has generated significant surpluses which have been reinvested into the courses and other facilities such as the £2.3 million Golf Centre opened in July 2011.
In January 2017, we began a £5 million project to extend and upgrade the Golf Centre, which is due for completion in December 2017.
We are now seeking to appoint a new Chief Executive who will be responsible for the strategic and operational direction of the organisation – ultimately the successful candidate will be responsible for the management and administration of all Carnoustie Links staff, courses, buildings and facilities. The Chief Executive will provide the Board of Trustees with advice and information on all relevant matters including financial targets and enable the Board to fulfil its responsibilities for the proper governance of the Charity, allowing it to meet its charitable objectives.
The ideal candidate will have strong leadership skills and experience in developing and implementing business and strategic plans to meet the challenges and ever-increasing demands of a world leading organisation. In addition, the successful appointee will need the vision, entrepreneurial commitment, management expertise and outstanding communication skills to ensure that the Charity is run professionally, prudently, and efficiently.
For more information on the organisation, role and how to apply please visit www.aspenpeople.co.uk/carnoustie
For a confidential discussion please contact Donogh O’Brien at our recruitment partners, Aspen People, on 0141 212 7555. Closing date for applications is Monday 10th April 2017.
