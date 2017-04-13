Carr Golf Appoints Deirdre O’Connell as Head of Marketing Services

Deirdre O’Connell has been appointed Head of Marketing Services at Carr Golf, the specialists in golf club management, club maintenance and luxury golf travel and events.

Deirdre will lead and grow the strategic and operational delivery of sales and marketing activities for Carr Golf’s Managed Services Division including client venues; Castleknock Golf Club, Charlesland Golf Club, Corballis Links Golf Club, Elmgreen Golf Club and Dromoland Golf & Country Club, with a team of Account Managers delivering best-in-class revenue, marketing, digital, PR and data solutions.

Deirdre has over 14 years’ experience in sports marketing, PR and commercial partnerships. She trained at Wilson Hartnell PR, before joining RBS, where she managed Ulster Bank’s sports sponsorship portfolio in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and Citizens Bank’s consumer marketing in America. Deirdre joins Carr Golf following contracts with the Gleneagles Group and Connacht Rugby.

“Deirdre’s appointment as Head of Marketing Services is testament to our focus on providing an excellent sales and marketing product to golf clubs in Ireland and Europe, as we strengthen our full-service management solutions in all aspects of golf operations. Carr Golf’s size and leading market position has allowed us to invest in people to drive our growing clients ambitions,” said Marty Carr, Executive Chairman of Carr Golf.

Deirdre holds a BComm from University College Dublin and post graduate diplomas in PR, Journalism and Media, and Sports Sponsorship Management from the European Sponsorship Association, London.

Tags: Carr Golf, Deirdre O’Connell, Marty Carr