Club with three championship golf courses appoints new General Manager

Frilford Heath Golf Club has announced the appointment of a new General Manager, Russell Stebbings, at its three championship golf courses in Oxfordshire.

Russell, who started his new position at the end of January, joins Frilford Health Golf Club from Farleigh Golf Club and Restaurant based in Surrey.

In his four years at Farleigh he turned the loss-making club that Foxhills Group acquired in 2012 into a profitable club by 2016. During that time they have received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for their X1X Restaurant.

Previously Russell worked for the Burhill Golf Group and American Golf UK Ltd, now operating as Crown Golf, also in Surrey, where he was voted General Manager of the year in 2011.

In the move from the Home Counties to Oxfordshire, Russell brings with him over 16 years’ experience in the golf industry as well as business management qualifications from The Open University and the Club Managers Association. He is a member of the Club Managers Association of Europe and the UK Golf Club Managers Association.

Alistair Booth, Chairman at Frilford Heath Golf Clubs says: “We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Russell. His excellent customer service achievements and record speak for themselves and the Board is confident that he will make a great contribution to the life of the club.”

Frilford Heath Golf Club is located to the south of Oxford on 500 acres of glorious, undulating Heathland. It offers three championship golf courses. The Red was laid out in 1908 by five times Open champion JH Taylor; the Green was designed by J H Turner; and the Blue, which opened in 1994 with a par 72 scorecard measuring over 6700 yards from the Black Tees was designed by Simon Gidman.

Frilford Heath Golf Club www.frilfordheath.co.uk

Tags: Alistair Booth, Frilford Heath Golf Club, JH Taylor; J H Turner, Russell Stebbings, Simon Gidman