Crossland Crowned 2017 Foremost Champion

Kevin Crossland lifted the coveted Foremost Golf Professionals Championship for a second time in just four years as he claimed a three-stroke victory in testing conditions at The Oxfordshire, with the event once again supported by Glenmuir.

Hailing from Worksop Golf Club in Nottinghamshire, Crossland beat a record field of 114 players as he carded three birdies and just one bogey on his way to a terrific, tournament-winning two under par score of 70.

With players teeing-off from 7.30am through to 2pm, the challenging Oxfordshire layout once again provided a stern examination of all 114 Foremost members in the field – with only half a dozen players battling the wind and rain to return scores of 75 or better.

Out early in the second group, Crossland had to wait the best part of seven hours to see if his score would be good enough to take the title, and sure enough his round of 70 could not be matched.

It’s the second time the Worksop-based professional has managed to get his name on the prestigious trophy, with his maiden Foremost Professionals Championship win coming in 2014 at Hadley Wood.

“It was a tough day out there but I managed to play quite nicely and luckily nobody managed to pip me,” commented Crossland.

“I hit some nice iron shots out there and just managed to hole a few good putts. I’ve played well for the last month or so, and everybody said that the score would hold up but I wasn’t so sure. You never know with this game,” he added.

Foremost www.foremostgolf.com

Tags: Foremost, Glenmuir, Kevin Crossland, The Oxfordshire, Worksop Golf Club