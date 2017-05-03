David Leadbetter Opens New Leadbetter Golf Academy in Beijing

World-renowned golf coach David Leadbetter officially opened The Leadbetter Golf Academy (LGA) Beijing, located at the prestigious Bay Club in the heart of Beijing, Leadbetter unveiled the state-of-the-art training facility alongside owner Zhu Rong Xing and pledged his commitment to supporting the growth of golf in China with a specific focus on providing high-quality coaching to juniors.

“I’m proud to continue developing golf around the world and especially in China. Through the network of Leadbetter Golf Academies, including our latest facility at the Bay Club in Beijing, and our academies in Shenzhen, we hope to provide a solid platform for Chinese golfers of all ages and abilities to improve. I take great pride in seeing young players from China taking up the game and going on to have success at the highest level. It all comes down to teaching children sound fundamentals and learning to enjoy the game,” said David Leadbetter.

Zhu Rong Xing has ambitious plans for LGA Beijing and is proud to bring world-class coaching to Beijing.

“David has personally taught my two daughters in Florida for the last couple of years and I’ve seen the impact it has had on their development. David and his coaches are helping them to realize their potential. I wanted to offer that same level of instruction here in Beijing at the Bay Club. We have invested in providing our students the latest technology and training facilities with Leadbetter’s world-class instruction. Our goal is to help all golfers improve but especially to develop the next generation of elite Chinese golfers,” he said.

The Leadbetter Golf Academy network now spans over 30 locations in 14 countries having recently opened in India, Bangladesh and Thailand and includes over 60 fully certified Leadbetter Instructors. Leadbetter credits his success to the comprehensive certification program his instructors undertake.

“We place a great importance on providing Leadbetter Certified Instructors with the highest level of education across all aspects of the swing including technical, mental and physical to ensure the coaching they deliver is unmatched. I’ve personally spent time training the coaching team at LGA Beijing and I look forward to continuing their development,” said David Leadbetter.

LGA Beijing will be lead by one of Leadbetter’s most experienced instructors Paul Aitken from England and former PGA Tour player Larry Degenhart from the USA.

“I’m extremely excited at the opportunity to bring the Leadbetter philosophy to this fabulous facility here at Bay Club. With the quality of the facilities combined with the desire of the Chinese golfers to learn and invest in quality golf instruction, we look forward to a long and successful collaboration in Beijing,” said Paul Aitken, LGA Beijing, Director of Instruction, David Leadbetter.

