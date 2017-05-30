Diploma Success for CMDip Class of Warwick 2016

A further 21 Club Industry Professionals have recently gained their Club Management Diploma (CMDip) certification through the Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE).

The Diploma is awarded across Europe and the Middle East by the CMAE as a key qualification in its Management Development Programme’s (MDP) education pathway and is achieved by completing MDP Parts 1 and 2, passing the end of programme exam, successfully fulfilling the requirements of an executive case study (that takes place during the week of MDP 2) and submitting and passing a work based assignment on a problem at their club that they resolved by applying the key learnings from the MDP curriculum.

The successful recipients were Adam Walsh from Farleigh Golf Club, Jason Budd from England Golf, Graham Stewart from Golf Club La Largue, Neal Grist from Marriott Hotels, Niall Carroll from St Annes Old Links, Richard Brown from England Golf, Russell Stebbings from Frilford Heath Golf Club, Sharon Smurfit from the K Club, Steven Peet from England Golf, Stuart Finlay from Golf Union Wales, Fabrizio Bertoli from Golf Club Ligano, Lisa Farrington from the Richmond Golf Club, Yassen Yankov from the In and Out Club, Ray Stopforth from Muscat Hills Golf and Country Club, Carlos Ladios from La Sella Golf, Andrew Laird from Al Badia Golf Club, Brian Cosgrove from Killeen Golf Club, Marco Aquilino from Royal Park I Roveri, Dean Nelson from Hong Kong Golf Club, Sam Townend from Rye Golf Club, and Thomas Lloyd.

Michael Braidwood CCM, CMAE’s Director of Education said of their success “it always gives me pleasure to hand out the Diploma certificates to industry peers. I have seen them work incredibly hard during their time at MDP, and then apply that knowledge in their clubs. These people are changing the perception of club management in our industry, and given the number of clubs now appointing trained and qualified managers, others are taking note.”

Launched in 2011 the highly regarded MDP Pathway has already been promoted and delivered in Scotland, England, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy and Dubai. Each course delivers top class education to club managers and club industry professionals on the 10 core competencies of modern club management. 165 delegates on the MDP pathway have now gained their Club Management Diploma.

For dates of all of CMAE’s upcoming MDP courses please visit https://www.cmaeurope.org/news-events/mdp-dates

