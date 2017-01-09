Ed Edwards appointed Group GM Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Troon® Golf and its Abu Dhabi properties; Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club are pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Edwards as Group General Manager. Edwards assumes the role with immediate effect, leading Troon’s team of service and hospitality professionals on behalf of the ownership group, Tourism Development & Investment Company (TDIC).

An ex-professional golfer, Ed Edwards has a wealth of international experience in managing and establishing high end golf resorts throughout the world including in the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Ireland, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Qatar.

Ed Edwards, Group GM, says: “I have been fortunate enough to work with a host of thriving resorts, developing their offerings to much success. It is with great pleasure that I move in to the position of Group GM for two of the region’s leading golf clubs and re-establish my connection with the Troon organisation.”

Edwards’ appointment comes at the end of a successful year for the two Abu Dhabi clubs. Both have enjoyed international recognition on the TV screens as well as notable successes at various award ceremonies throughout the year.

Heralded as one of the most luxurious golf resort experiences within the Middle East, Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s exceptional standards were recognised at the recent Middle East Golf Awards (MEGAs). Triumphing in two categories, the golf club was awarded ‘Best Overall Club Experience’ and ‘Best Teaching Professional’ which went to Abu Dhabi’s Danny Jakubowski.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club also had its name in lights this year when the club made history welcoming The Ladies European Tour to Abu Dhabi for the first time ever. The Gary Player oceanfront course welcomed 126 of the world’s best female golfers for the inaugural Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

The club’s first-class practice facilities, levels of customer service and hospitality offering were received in high regard by all, but none more so than the championship course which was named the Middle East’s, Abu Dhabi’s and the United Arab Emirates’ ‘Best Golf Course’ in the prestigious World Golf Awards ceremony. The team responsible for maintaining the award-winning course was also recognised at the recent MEGA ceremony, winning the ‘Golf Course Maintenance Team of the Year’ award.

Edwards said: “I am extremely impressed with the teams at both Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Beach who’ve continued to welcome guests with the highest levels of service this year. I am very much looking forward to working with the hardworking and devoted associates to develop our premium offerings and first-class service, in what will be a very busy and exciting inaugural year for me.”

The first event in the clubs’ exciting 2017 calendars is the 12th Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which returns to Abu Dhabi Golf Club from 19th to 22nd January.

Tags: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Ed Edwards, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Troon