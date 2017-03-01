England’s finest the Trophy Maker for 59club’s Excellence Awards

The 59club Awards Ceremony has always been highly prized, and now with confirmation that the expert team of silversmiths at Thomas Lyte is the official Trophy Maker adds further splendour to the night.

Hosted by BBC News presenter Dan Walker, the 7th annual awards ceremony takes place this evening at The Belfry and recognises ‘Sales & Service Excellence’ within the golf & leisure Industries.

Renowned as one of the world’s greatest trophy makers, the craftsmen at Thomas Lyte have been responsible for the making of many of the worlds iconic sporting trophies including The FA Cup, The RBS 6 Nations, The ATP No1 and World Finals trophies. Furthermore, over the years the team have restored many historic sporting trophies including The Webb Ellis Trophy, The Davis Cup and The Ryder Cup. The 2017 59club awards ceremony will see awards and trophies from Thomas Lyte presented to individuals, teams, management & venues in recognition of their performance during 2016 across all business elements – sales, service, operations, retail & management.

Simon Wordsworth CEO at 59club commented “It is an honour to be presenting awards and trophies created by the same craftsmen responsible for so many of the world’s iconic sporting trophies. Working with Thomas Lyte, as Royal Warrant holders and Goldsmiths and Silversmiths to the Queen, is certainly something we are proud to boast about. These trophies complete the night and are perfectly matched to the world class standards associated with the people and golf courses receiving the awards on Monday night. Winners, all who have worked extremely hard within the parameters of 59club criteria to achieve excellence. I look forward to visiting our client clubs and seeing these quality trophies on display for all to appreciate.

Tim Munton, Commercial Director at Thomas Lyte added: “We were delighted when Simon approached us. Our team of talented designers and craftsmen have been working closely with 59club to create a range of silver and crystal awards to be presented at The Belfry on Monday night. Excellence is something we strive to achieve every day and we see real synergy with the goals and aspirations of 59club and their members.

The 59club awards’ evening – sponsored and partnered by England Golf, The PGA, Club Car, Toro, Golfbreaks.com, Tacit, Golftell, Fluid Productions, Kennet Equipment Leasing, Colt Mackenzie McNair, CGI Insurance, Golf Retailing, Golf Genius, Foresight Sports Europe, 3D ifs and Thomas Lyte – has always been labelled by those on the inside as a ‘must attend’ event and this year may well be the best yet.

59club have become the industry standard for measuring and comparing customer-service levels, analysing all key revenue streams for golf & leisure venues, and is committed to the on-going development of club managers and PGA professionals.

To view the full list of award nominations visit www.59club.com

Tags: 59Club, Dan Walker, Simon Wordsworth, Thomas Lyte