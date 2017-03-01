Exciting times lie ahead for Quinta do Lago under Moriarty leadership

With a renowned commitment to excellence, Sean Moriarty knows what it takes to succeed in business and is relishing the chance to enhance Quinta do Lago’s burgeoning reputation among the world’s elite golf and lifestyle destinations.

After spending the last two decades working in senior roles in the retail industry for leading brands including Tesco, Dairy Gold and Topaz Energy/Circle K, the 39-year-old Irishman accepted a new challenge last August when he took on the position of chief executive at the exclusive Algarve resort.

A relative newcomer to the golfing world, Moriarty spent his first four months in Portugal becoming familiar with his new surroundings and Quinta do Lago’s extensive array of luxury real estate, golf and leisure facilities.

Having recently invested in a multi-million euro upgrade of its amenities, Quinta do Lago is widely renowned as Europe’s premier golf and lifestyle resort, and Moriarty is looking forward to using his business skills, expertise and vision to help strengthen its position as a global market leader in 2017.

“Quinta do Lago is an amazing place to be based. We have a fantastic product here and I’m really excited at what the future holds for the resort in 2017,” said Moriarty, who has wasted no time in embracing the local Algarve culture, including taking regular golf lessons.

“I am committed to delivering excellence on all levels – from customer service and brand elevation to the golf courses, F&B offering and atmosphere around the resort – and want Quinta do Lago to stand out in all departments.

“They say some is where the heart is – and that’s why my friends already consider me more Portuguese than Irish. I adore the charm of the Algarve’s gastronomy, in particular the unforgettable fish soup and fresh clams from the Ria Formosa.

“My friends avoid talking to me about the weather – which is usually pretty good – and I get constant ribbing from them on the golf course, as they believe I am spending too many working hours inspecting their quality!

“To be honest, I have spent a decent amount of time on the golf courses learning to play the game, something which has been a personal highlight for me. So, I now know where my heart lies – at home in Quinta do Lago.”

Situated in the tranquil setting of the Ria Formosa Natural Park, Quinta do Lago’s comprehensive luxury facilities include three championship golf courses and a choice of 10 exclusive bars and restaurants.

A number of high-profile changes to its sports and leisure services – including the much-acclaimed redevelopment of its North Course and the opening of its new Bovino Steakhouse – has seen the resort enjoy major success in recent years, including being named as ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ at the 2015 and 2016 World Golf Awards. But Moriarty is determined that Quinta do Lago’s builds on its success and will oversee a further period of investment in 2017.

Included in the plans for the coming months are the launch of the new Reserva real estate development – offering 26 unique and contemporary lakeside homes set in the heart of Quinta do Lago – and the completion of a professional full-size hybrid sports pitch and 10 new-ITP standard tennis courts (six hard court and four clay) and four padel tennis courts. These will be complemented by the opening of other high-performance facilities including gymnasiums, a swimming pool, extensive cycling amenities and a medical centre.

Moriarty added: “A period of considerable investment and hard work over the last few years has created a great platform to use to ensure that the resort continues to move forward, and it’s important that we make the most of this fantastic opportunity.

“I’m sure our guests and residents will be as excited as we are at the changes planned, which will only serve to strengthen the Quinta do Lago brand and enhance our reputation for delivering five-star excellence in a breathtaking setting.”

Set amongst 2,000 acres of the picturesque Ria Formosa Natural Park and the official winter training base for England Golf’s elite squads, Quinta do Lago is perfect for a relaxing family holiday in exquisite surroundings and offers the very best in award-winning sports and leisure facilities.

The resort’s three championship courses are matched by outstanding practice facilities, with a state-of-the-art TaylorMade Performance Centre – the only such facility in southern Europe – and redesigned short game area available in addition to the resort’s Paul McGinley Golf Academy.

Away from the fairways, there’s plenty to keep guests occupied with events, tennis, cycling and watersports just some of the extensive leisure activities available, while its choice of bars and restaurants take advantage of the fresh Mediterranean produce that Quinta do Lago has become famous for.

