FEGGA Welcomes a New Chairman

At the recent FEGGA Conference held at the Quinta da Marinha in Portugal, FEGGA Members unanimously elected Kamil Pecenka as their new Chairman.

The Federation of European Golf Greenkeeper Associations (FEGGA) is dedicated to communicate and share environmentally sustainable ideals and skills for Quality Golf Course Management

Kamil, of the Czech Republic and Vice-chairman for the past four years takes on this new role for an initial period of two years. Kamil said he was delighted to be taking over the position from Olafur Por Agustsson, a position that Olly held for four years, and served as a board member for 10 years in total. Olly did a great job over the four years, overseeing some very positive initiatives during his term”

Kamil Pecenka will be supported by Paul Worster as the new incoming Vice-chairman. Paul, a past Chairman of BIGGA, is currently Course Manager at Minchinhampton Golf Club in Gloucestershire.

FEGGA Members also welcomed new board member Rauna Pietarila, Course Manager at Laukaa Peurunka Golf Club, and Board Member of the Finnish Greenkeepers Association. Rauna, always known as ‘Emmi’ is also a past FEGGA Scholarship student, attending the Polaris Excellence Award Programme. Emmi said she was really looking forward to serving on the board.

Fellow board members, Darko Cecelja, Slovenia, Joel Nunes, Portugal also continue as FEGGA board members, along with Erich Steiner who serves as the Patron Representative on the FEGGA board.

