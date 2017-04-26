Fitt For Foxhills

Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey has appointed Chris Fitt as its new Director of Golf. Tasked with further cementing Foxhills’ growing reputation as one of England’s finest golf resorts, Fitt will oversee a team of five PGA Professionals and 28 Golf Services and Greenkeepers, spread across the two Championship courses and the par three 9 hole Manor course.

With a wealth of multifaceted venue experience including Gleneagles, Brocket Hall and Golf at Goodwood, Fitt is a qualified PGA Professional and is passionate about growing the game. A Birmingham University graduate of Applied Golf Management Studies, Fitt is the South Region’s representative of the GCMA’s Young Managers Group and has a track record in developing academies, growing revenue and driving service standards.

“I’m excited to be a part of such an aspirational business,” says Fitt. “It’s been fantastic to see the Foxhills brand develop over the last few years and I very much look forward to being part of the journey to cement Foxhills as a major player in the golf industry and a place where youngsters can learn and grow their game.”

“We’re looking forward to Chris continuing to grow our reputation for golf and great service,” says Jason Adams, Foxhills’ General Manager. “His fresh approach and determination to continually improve products and services made him the ideal candidate to build upon our recent success and lead our golf team into a busy 2017.”

Fitt joins Foxhills at a landmark year in the Club’s 42-year history with it poised to host the 2017 PGA Cup in September, and the continuation of hosting the Seniors PGA Professional Championship in May until 2020.

The Longcross course has also recently been named in Golf World’s Top 100 courses in England for the second time in its history, retaining its status from 2015/16, whilst the Club also received the prestigious Gold Flag Award at the recent 59Club Awards.

