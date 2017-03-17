Foremost Extends its Elite Marketing Programme with New Appointment

Foremost is delighted to announce the appointment of Ian Melham as EMP Lite Manager, as it continues to invest in the broad range of integrated digital retail services it provides to more than 600 of its member professionals across the UK & Ireland.

The EMP Lite newsletter and website service is available free of charge to every Foremost member professional, and allows them to provide their customers with a professional, digital communication and website without commitment of time.

A Foremost employee since 2014, Ian has a wealth of experience with the retail and marketing group’s industry-leading Elite Marketing Programme, having progressed through the ranks from EMP Campaign Editor to EMP Senior Campaign Manager.

Among other things, Ian’s primary responsibility in his new role will be to work with the existing EMP Lite members to maximise their digital marketing solution through both database growth and brand management.

Commenting on his new position, Ian said, “I’m really looking forward to starting the new role. EMP Lite is going to be a great project to work on as I believe it has significant potential to improve and expand. This digital solution ensures regular communications are maintained by Foremost members with their members and customers based on products that can be found in their stores.”

“We’re really going to focus on helping every EMP Lite member to maximise their potential on this entry level model of our online digital marketing solution,” continued Melham.

To find out more about Foremost’s Elite Marketing Programmes, contact Ian Melham at ian.melham@foremostgolf.com. Alternatively, get in touch by telephone on 01753 218 890.

