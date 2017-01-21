Former Turnberry Director launches The Lighthouse Consultancy

A new player in the Consultancy & Support services sector enters the market place today with the official launch of The Lighthouse Consultancy. Described by founder & MD Stephen Walker as a niche player offering specialist support in a range of business disciplines specifically targeting the hospitality and golf segments.

Stephen Walker founder & MD has built an enviable reputation as one of the best connectors in the hospitality & golf industries not only in the UK but in many global markets.

Commenting on the business start-up Stephen said, “After a long and successful sales & marketing career primarily specialising in resorts, 2016 became a benchmark year for me which offered a change of direction. A combination of being approached on numerous occasions to undertake specific projects and research into this opportunity made me realise that I was able to offer valuable input to others and that there are many businesses that just need a new perspective from someone with different experience.”

Through his 16-year tenure as Sales & Marketing Director at Turnberry, Stephen worked under 3 different owners and saw the resort renovated and rebranded twice. He worked under owned/managed and franchise agreements latterly with The Trump Hotel organisation. During this period, Turnberry hosted 6 ‘majors’ including the 2009 Open Championship. Stephen commented further, “My experienced gained at Turnberry and working on many other Starwood projects exposed me to many iconic brands and brand leaders from whom I have learnt a lot. Turnberry is a ‘major’ only golf venue and my collaboration with Event Organisers including IMG and The R&A working to execute the wishes of their brand patrons & sponsors including Rolex MasterCard and Ricoh also broadened my skill set significantly.”

With several retained and project clients from the outset, The Lighthouse Consultancy is currently working on various business challenges from long term strategic business planning for an iconic East Lothian Resort and for one of Scotland’s leading inbound Destination Management Companies to recruitment, retention and profit growth challenges for a Central Scotland Country Club. The Consultancy offers support in a range of business disciplines including:

High level strategic business planning on a macro and micro level, the

ultimate fresh pair of eyes across your business from the outside looking in

ultimate fresh pair of eyes across your business from the outside looking in One to one coaching and mentoring for business leaders and sales talent

Events from strategy through to event management and execution

Brand creation and evaluation projects

Strategic partnerships by bringing brands with matching values together

to acquire new customers

to acquire new customers Creative solutions and a fresh approach to new and existing corporate

and charity golf events

and charity golf events Specialist Executive Search and Recruitment Services

Stephen Walker said: “I am very excited to embark on this journey at this stage in my career and I have been very lucky to bring an advisory board of Hospitality & Golf Industry professionals to support my own efforts in areas including brand partnerships, design & creative, event management and specialist PR services, ensuring The Lighthouse Consultancy brings the perfect bespoke solution to each Client’s individual needs.” Profiles of the full Advisory Board can be viewed at www.thelighthouseconsultancy.co.uk

European Senior Tour Player, Radio 5 Live Broadcaster & Advisory Board Member Andrew Murray commented, “I have known and worked with Stephen for many years and I’m delighted to partner with and advise The Lighthouse Consultancy to deliver bespoke golf events for their clients and associated charities in 2017 and beyond.”

The Lighthouse Consultancy www.thelighthouseconsultancy.co.uk

Tags: Andrew Murray, Stephen Walker, The Lighthouse Consultancy