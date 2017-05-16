GCA Signs Andy Campbell

The widely-experienced founder and proprietor of Campbell Golf Associates, Andy Campbell, is the latest skilled practitioner to join the burgeoning Golf Consultants Association.

Campbell brings with him almost 40 years’ experience in the golf industry across many sectors including course management, retail, sales and marketing, and finance. Previously, he has successfully completed and overseen the construction and ‘grow in’ of four resort courses in England, Scotland and Ireland.

Campbell Golf Associates is a specialist in tour planning for Scotland and Ireland, course and facility consultancy, and project management services.

Campbell explained: “I am passionate about the game of golf and helping people get the most enjoyment from it. I’m also committed to life-long learning and continued professional development in order to deliver exceptional customer service while exceeding employer and associate expectations.

“I believe the GCA provides a great opportunity for Campbell Golf Associates to reach out to more people, while working alongside some of the most experienced and knowledgeable personnel within the golf industry.”

Howard Swan, chairman of GCA, added: “Andy offers something different for our clients and, as such, is a very welcome addition to our team. He’s highly respected and very experienced and knowledgeable. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

The GCA, formed in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to see any phase of a project through from conception to end.

GCA www.golfconsultants.co.uk

Campbell Golf Associates www.campbellgolfassociates.com

