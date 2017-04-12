Global Golf Advisors appoints Paul Hinton Director of New Asia-Pacific Office

Global Golf Advisors, the golf and club industry’s leading consulting firm, has appointed Paul Hinton Director of its Asia-Pacific practice and announced the opening of a new office in Sydney to serve the firm’s clients across the Asia-Pacific region.

Previously the General Manager at Royal Sydney Golf Club since 2005, Hinton has more than 25 years of golf, private club and hotel and resort experience.

“This is an exciting step in the firm’s continued expansion, and we are fortunate to have someone of Paul’s stature and local knowledge to lead our team,” said Stephen Johnston, the firm’s founding partner. “The Sydney office underscores GGA’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, and will facilitate enhanced support for our clients throughout the region.”

Formerly known as KPMG’s Golf Practice in North America, GGA has offices in Canada, the United States and Europe. The firm has a proven reputation for helping clients maximize the performance of club and golf-related assets to realize business, lifestyle and investment objectives.

Paul Hinton can be reached at phinton@globalgolfadvisors.com , +61 (0)415 222 607.

Global Golf Advisors (GGA) www.globalgolfadvisors.com

Tags: Global Golf Advisors, Paul Hinton, Stephen Johnston