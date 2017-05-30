Golftech Expand Sales Team

Golftech, owner of BIG MAX and ZOOM gloves and distributor of brands such as GolfBuddy have announced the appointment of John Kelly as sales agent for the Midlands region.

John, who is still a serving police officer with West Mercia police, is a relative newcomer to the golf industry, but with over 30 years in the game is no stranger to the needs of clubs and their memberships. Now playing off a competitive handicap of 3.2, John has been a member at Church Stretton since the age of 14 and has represented Shropshire & Herefordshire at county level. Now he is making the switch to the trade side of golf, John is looking forward to applying his experience is to this new challenge.

“Golf has been a huge part of my life for over 30 years so I’m delighted that at a point where I’m making golf a part of my working life I’ve got the chance to work with Golftech’s fantastic portfolio of brands. Working with BIG MAX and its award-winning trolleys and bags along with GolfBuddy’s new range and fantastic new products like Zoom golf gloves makes my job so much easier. With the backroom support of offered by Golftech and such a strong portfolio of products I’m really looking forward to getting out on the road and showing the Midlands trade what we have to offer.”

Ian Waddicar, M.D. at Golftech U.K. is delighted at having added John to the team, “It was clear from our first meeting that John cared about the quality of the brands and that he had to believe in the products he was presenting. That kind of attitude is perfect for Golftech as there is no compromise on quality, from the product through to the backroom support, and we need people who share our passion for delivering goods and services that work for both golf retailers and their customers.”

John will be representing all of Golftech’s brands across the Midlands region including BIG MAX, GolfBuddy and ZOOM golf gloves. One of the highlight products will be the award-winning Blade Quattro from BIG MAX. Named as Golf Digest’s best push trolley for 2017 in the U.S. uptake of the product has been a huge hit worldwide.

