Jacobsen Future Turf Managers Initiative 2017 Delegates Announced

Jacobsen and BIGGA have announced who the successful applicants are for 2017’s Future Turf Managers Initiative (FTMI). The popular educational and networking initiative is now in its fifth year and will once again take place at Jacobsen’s European manufacturing facility in Ipswich.

Focusing on personal and professional development, rather than agronomy-based subjects, the FTMI programme utilises the expertise of leading course managers, dynamic trainers and industry experts to mentor and educate the next generation of industry leaders.

The initiative is an intensive three days of seminars, talks and workshops and is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of the roles and responsibilities that comes with being a course manager.

Commenting on the initiative, previous delegate Stuart Adams of Haverford West Golf Club, said: “FTMI is, without doubt, the single most important turning point in my career. With over 20 years’ experience within the industry, this has been the first opportunity to get a real feel for the leader role. Not only was the whole process inspiring, but also thought provoking and confidence-building.

“Networking with similar professionals within the industry has created a group of friends for life. The Mentors, apart from being professionals to aspire to, were also incredibly modest and had the patience to answer all the questions asked of them. A complete credit to our industry.”

Commenting on the FTMI Sami Strutt, Head of Member Development at BIGGA, said: “BIGGA is delighted that Jacobsen is once again supporting this important initiative for our Members. Ensuring that greenkeepers have the right training and education to step up into a management role is paramount for the future of the industry.

“FTMI provides the delegates with the opportunity to work with specialist industry trainers and mentors, developing their skills, knowledge and network of like-minded individuals to support them in their future management positions within the greenkeeping industry.”

Karen Proctor, Marketing and Communications Manager at Jacobsen, commented on the FTMI 2017 programme: “FTMI 2017 is set to be another fantastic event. I would like to congratulate the successful candidates who have secured a place on FTMI 2017; it was extremely difficult to whittle the list down to just 21 delegates, so it’s a great achievement to have been selected. We hope all of the delegates enjoy the experience and get as much out of it as possible. We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to Jacobsen in March.”

A total of 65 applications were received, which was then whittled down to 21 successful candidates. The delegates for FTMI 2017 are as follows:

Craig Betts – Deputy Course Manager, Aldwickbury Park Golf Club

Andy Clark – Assistant Greenkeeper, Remedy Oak

Simon Dexter – Assistant Greenkeeper, Rutland County Golf Club

Ryan Gall – Assistant Greenkeeper, Loch Lomond Golf Club

Steven Hardy – Assistant greenkeeper, The Warwickshire Golf and Country Club

Craig Harrison – Assistant Greenkeeper, Royal Lytham & St Anne’s Golf Club

Kevin Hensman – Deputy Head Greenkeeper, Rowlands Castle Golf Club

Matthew Hicks – Deputy Course Manager, Huntercombe Golf Club

Thomas Jacques – Greenkeeper, Ashton and Lea Golf Club

Ricky Jakes – Deputy Course Manager, Welwyn Garden City Golf Club

Mike Laheen – Deputy Team Leader, Cosby Golf Club

Ian Lloyd – Deputy Course Manager, Parkstone Golf Club

Adrian McCullough – Senior Greenkeeper, JCB Golf Club

Tom Pattison – Greenkeeper, Blyth Golf Club

Jon-Jo Pitts – Deputy Course Manager, Royston Golf Club

David Roberts – First Assistant Saddleworth Golf Club

David Thompson – First Assistant, Hexham Golf Club

Ken Tilt – Assistant Superintendent, Trafalgar Golf and Country Club

Martin Turna – Deputy Head Greenkeeper, Fraserburgh Golf Club

Jamie Wade – Deputy Head Greenkeeper, The Belfry

Paul Willoughby – Senior Greenkeeper, Royal Automobile Club

Tags: BIGGA, Jacobsen, Karen Proctor, Sami Strutt, Stuart Adams