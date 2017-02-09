January ‘Transfer Window’ Proves Lucrative For ESP Leisure

ESP Leisure have secured the signature of one of the big targets in this January’s transfer window. Mike O’Connell from Burhill Golf and Leisure has joined the ESP team as Operations Manager. Mike decided it was time for a change and in turn has been the target of many companies in the golf and leisure space. Despite the multitude of interest, Mike signed with ESP Leisure, which is great news for the company and our customers.

Mike will join the team with a wealth of experience across golf and leisure through his time with American Golf and The Burhill Golf and Leisure Group. He spent over 10 years with American Golf and over 13 years with BGL, including managing one of the busiest golf centres in the UK, Hoebridge Golf Centre.

Mike is joining the team as operations manager and will be overseeing the provision of services and solutions we offer to new and existing customers. At the heart of Mike’s remit will be to increase our overall customer service levels whilst providing a more streamlined and effective delivery of service.

Mike comments, “This is an exciting direction for me, having been involved operationally at venues with American Golf and BGL, I can now use my experience and knowledge to better help ESP deliver their products and services to new and existing customers.”

Mike continues, “Having used ESP software for the past 13 years at BGL I know its huge advantages to clubs. This, combined with my many years management and operational experience, I feel I can hit the ground running at ESP and I am really looking forward to working with the team and meeting and assisting our customers.”

Lee Turner-Jefferies commented, “We are extremely delighted and excited that Mike is joining the team. Having worked with Mike at BGL, I know he has the knowledge and experience to bolster our offering to customers and we are keen to get his input on delivery, customer service and ideas for development of our software.”

