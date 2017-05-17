Jewell set to sparkle in new Stoke Park role

Experienced PGA golf professional James Jewell has taken on a new role at Stoke Park Country Club, Spa & Hotel as the venue looks to provide extra member benefits.

Jewell, 31, has spent the last four years at Stoke Park working as a teaching professional, including a role as senior coach to the very successful scholarship programme. However, he has now moved to a position in the golf membership department and will be looking to develop a ‘road map’ for new members to provide a smooth transition into life within the club.

In his position as a club professional, Jewell – who has also worked at Royal Winchester GC, and at David Leadbetter Academies in Spain, Austria and the USA – had identified a few areas where he felt new members could be helped more to integrate. So, in an unusual step, he moved away from teaching to an office-based role with a specific remit to assist new members.

He said: “I accept the move may raise a few eyebrows but I feel I can bring a lot to this role and it’s one I’ve effectively pushed for. I’m a golfer; new members are either golfers or want to be golfers; so I know what they want and am now in a place where I can help provide it for them.

“I’m a competitive individual so I enjoy challenges and I’m really looking forward to taking on a role which, to many, may seem out of my comfort zone. But I’m confident I can take the change in my stride.

“I’m most excited, though, about creating a bespoke induction process, which will ensure new members become quickly and easily integrated in to Stoke Park club life. Stoke Park has such a wide and varied facility and, with the ongoing developments, there is so much to become involved in – so it’s a really exciting time to become a member. And I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Director of Golf Stuart Collier admitted he was sorry to lose Jewell from his teaching team, but was full of admiration for the way the University of Birmingham graduate had identified an area where he felt he could help both members and the golf club.

“James has been a valued member of our coaching team for four years and his work with the club’s juniors has been exceptional,” explained Collier. “I admit I was surprised by his decision to switch roles, but, when he explained why and how he thought he could continue to make a difference, but in a different capacity, I had to take my hat off to him. I’m sure he’ll make a great success of his new position and believe his assistance and innovation will be very much appreciated by the membership.”

Stoke Park is currently two-thirds of the way through a three-year course renovation plan, made possible by a substantial seven-figure investment, with each nine-hole course being worked on in consecutive winters to ensure 18 holes are always open. The third and final nine, the Lane Jackson course, will be completed during the winter of 2017/18

