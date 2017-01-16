Jim Furyk Named United States Captain for 2018 Ryder Cup

PGA of America President Paul Levy has announced that Jim Furyk will serve as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 42nd Ryder Cup, which will be played September 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

Furyk is the 28th U.S. Captain since the Ryder Cup began in 1927.

“For more than two decades, Jim Furyk has stood proud and tall on the American golf stage and we are thrilled to have him as our Ryder Cup Captain,” said Levy, who joined Furyk for a news conference at PGA of America Headquarters. “His accomplishments as a player are well known, but his inherent competitive spirit and leadership traits are what made his candidacy so attractive. Jim offers the total package and is well suited for the task at hand.”

The 46-year-old Furyk played in nine consecutive Ryder Cups (1997, ’99, 2002, ‘04, ‘06, ‘08, ‘10, ‘12, ‘14), which is the second-most appearances in U.S. Ryder Cup history. Only Phil Mickelson, with 11, played in more among Americans.

A West Chester, Pennsylvania native, Furyk was a member of winning U.S. Ryder Cup efforts in 1999, 2008 and ‘16, the latter as a Vice Captain. A 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, Furyk also played in seven Presidents Cups, an event at which he served as a Captain’s Assistant in 2015.

“I would like to thank Davis (Love III) and the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their faith in me and my selection as United States Ryder Cup Captain,” said Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open Champion. “I’ve said many times that the Ryder Cup is part of my DNA, so this opportunity was a privilege and honor to accept. This is a special moment for my family.”

Furyk’s first act as Ryder Cup Captain was to name Love as the first of his Vice Captains. Love served two U.S. captaincies (2012, ’16) and played in six Ryder Cups.

Last fall, the United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008 by defeating Europe, 17 to 11, at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

“I am anxious to get started and recapture the momentum we enjoyed at Hazeltine, both in the team room and on the golf course,” Furyk said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won in Europe and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Thomas Bjorn, 45, of Denmark was named 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain last month.

