John Easterbrook named PGA of America’s First Chief Membership Officer

John Easterbrook Jr., PGA, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Troon, has been named the first Chief Membership Officer of the PGA of America. Easterbrook, a 30-year member of the PGA of America, will be based at PGA Headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and will report to PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua.

In the newly created Chief Membership Officer role, Easterbrook will oversee the core PGA Member-focused areas of the organization, including education, employment, member services and section business operations. He will officially begin his duties on March 9.

“We created this position to help us better serve our Members, and ultimately help grow the game,” said Bevacqua. “John is an incredible talent with proven experience at all levels of our Association – from traditional golf professional to executive business leadership. As a PGA Member, John brings a critically important perspective to the PGA of America’s management team, and I’m confident this will translate into greater value for our Members.”

“John’s two decades of global leadership experience at Troon, along with his collaborative approach to business management, make him the right choice to help the PGA of America fulfil our mission of serving our Members, growing the game and providing value to the broader golf industry. We are thrilled that John is joining the PGA team.”

While at Troon for the past 20 years, Easterbrook was instrumental in the growth of the company’s portfolio and was responsible for the day-to-day operation of a vast global business that includes more than 15,000 associates located in 275 courses across 36 states in the U.S. and 31 countries worldwide. Easterbrook was responsible for the development of operating standards and financial benchmarking, directed field operations and sales and marketing, and was a member of the senior executive committee.

“As the grandson of a PGA Professional and son of a college football coach, golf and sports have been a big part of my life forever,” said Easterbrook. “I am humbled to be selected to serve the 28,000 men and women of the PGA of America. As a PGA member for 30 years and with 20 years of experience at Troon – with more than 400 PGA professionals on staff – I have always understood the importance of PGA leadership at golf facilities around the world. The CMO position will allow me to truly follow my passion to create enhanced career opportunities for great people. I am looking forward to joining the PGA team and leading the effort to promote and develop PGA Professionals around the world.”

While at Troon, Easterbrook reported to fellow PGA Member and Troon CEO Dana Garmany, who added, “I am very pleased for John to be selected as the Chief Membership Officer of the PGA of America. While Troon will miss having John as our COO, the team he leaves in place allows us to positively move forward, knowing John is there to help and assist our Troon PGA Members over the next several years. I wish John the very best, and it will be great to have a friend and colleague in such a prestigious role.”

