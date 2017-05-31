John Sanford elected president of American Society of Golf Course Architects

John Sanford, ASGCA, was elected president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA) at the organisation’s recent 71st Annual Meeting in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

Sanford is a Landscape Architecture graduate of Louisiana State University. With more than 30 years’ experience in golf course design, Sanford has completed over 70 new designs and renovations in his career. He spent five years practising landscape architecture before landing his first golf course design in 1986. This experience allows him to integrate the course into surrounding land uses while maintaining the natural character of the site.

Sanford was lead golf course architect and project manager on Granite Links Golf Club, Quincy, Massachusetts, and Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, New York, both involving public landfill-to-golf course transitions. He has travelled the globe working in Japan, Vietnam, Egypt, Dominican Republic and throughout the United States.

“ASGCA is in a great place,” Sanford said as he looks to his presidential year. “We continue to raise our profile in the industry. ASGCA members are smart people who know their craft and benefit the golf industry in a number of ways. I want to help raise awareness for ASGCA and continue working with our partners to bring more value to our members, the golf industry and game as a whole.”

Since 2005, Sanford has also worked on a number of projects with Jack Nicklaus, ASGCA Fellow, and his design team, starting with Palm Hills Golf Club, Cairo, Egypt. Sanford is currently working with Nicklaus on a redesign/repurpose of the course where Sanford learned to play golf, now called Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Florida.

“From the very first course I designed, I have tried to emphasize interesting strategic design,” Sanford said. “I have always been intrigued by strategic shot-making. All of my courses have a distinct strategic quality.”

Additional Sanford course designs include: Juliette Falls Golf Club, Ocala, Florida; Madison Green Golf Club, Royal Palm Beach, Florida; and renovations at The Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club with Jack Nicklaus, Naples, Florida; Pembroke Lakes Golf Course, Pembroke Pines, Florida; Spring Run Golf Club, Bonita Springs, Florida; and Wilderness Country Club, Naples, Florida.

Sanford will serve as ASGCA President until April 2018.

ASGCA website at http://www.asgca.org

Tags: American Society of Golf Course Architects, ASGCA, John Sanford