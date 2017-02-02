Jones Shows Up At Provision Events

Provision Events (PVE), one of the world’s leading sports activation agencies, has appointed Simon Jones, formerly event director with the Golf Show Group, as its new head of sales and business development.

Jones, 25, began his career as an assistant in the pro shop at Beauport Park Golf Club, in Hastings, before working his way up to an assistant manager position with American Golf.

He worked with Nike, in 2013 on the Guru programme, to organise demo days at venues across the south-east, before taking up the position of sales manager with the Kent-based Golf Show Group, where he was appointed event director in November 2015.

Jones said: “The opportunity to work with Nick and the rest of the team at Provision Events is perfect, I have followed their work over the past years and relish the opportunity to work with them. This offers the best of both worlds enabling me to keep one foot in the golf market with which I’m so familiar, while also venturing into new and exciting territories. PVE is a market leader and this role promises to be both stimulating and rewarding.”

PVE co-founder Nick Clemens added: “Simon is very well connected within the golf industry and, arguably, more importantly, is well respected. We’re sure he will be able to introduce us to new golf clients while also putting in the ‘grunt’ work to further our reach in other markets. We were delighted to be able to bring him in when we did as the timing suited both parties.”

PVE is the market leader in providing ‘fan zone’ experiences at major sporting occasions, with the 13-year-old company expecting to provide its 1,000th event during 2017.

Among those events will be various ‘fan zone’ experiences at around a dozen European Tour tournaments, and Tim Hunt, the Tour’s marketing communications director, said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Provision Events on a number of European Tour and Ryder Cup experiential activities. From the first email, to running the event, through to breakdown, PVE are very professional, inventive and fun to work with.

“Even the task of creating three golf greens and a tee box at the iconic Hyde Park for a PR stunt didn’t faze the team at PVE. I enjoy working with PVE and would happily recommend them to other brands.”

Working primarily in golf and tennis, PVE offers brand experience strategy; planning and creative; event production; storage and logistics and delivery, all with a ‘get the job done no matter what’ ethos as the company established itself as the ‘go to’ expert in providing ‘fan zones’ at sporting events.

PVE has provided activations for one-day events, week-long championships, and even year-round roadshows, for clients as diverse as multi-national blue chip companies and local sports clubs.

Its impressively extensive client list includes, among others, Barclays, BMW, Emirates, Google, Shell, Stella Artois, Volvo and Exeter Squash Club. And, in golf itself, the client portfolio is no less impressive, featuring the likes of Callaway Golf, the European Tour, Nike, the PGA Tour, the R&A and TaylorMade.

