Lee Brown is new Chief Digital Officer role at Your Golf Travel

Brown, who joins the board of the business, will spearhead enhancements in customer experience and drive future digital strategy at the world’s largest golf travel company.

With over 250,000 golfers travelling annually and an 8.9/10 rating on Trust Pilot already in place, Your Golf Travel continues to prioritise customer experience for clients visiting their website and call centre whilst looking to book their next golf holiday.

Having previously founded and worked as Managing Director of Online Golf, a prominent online golf equipment and apparel retailer; Brown brings extensive managerial and commercial experience to his new role at Your Golf Travel.

On his new role at Your Golf Travel, Brown said: “I’m excited to join what is a very fast moving and entrepreneurial business and look forward to the challenge of enhancing the experience of Your Golf Travel customers as we put digital at the top of our agenda.”

Ross Marshall, CEO & Co-Founder of Your Golf Travel added: “We’re very proud of how far Your Golf Travel has come since launching as a business just over 10 years ago but to ensure we continue to provide the best service levels to our clients we must continue to invest and adapt to our ever evolving digital world. We are delighted that Lee has joined our senior management team. His expertise will provide a better user experience for our customers, ultimately getting more golfers out onto the fairways as well as growing the game.”

Brown’s appointment coincides with an exciting time for the golf travel specialist, with record bookings and travellers recorded in early 2017, stimulated by their biggest ever promotion, “Balls For All”, run in conjunction with TaylorMade Golf, as well as the support of key partnerships with the likes of British Airways who promise free golf club carriage for Your Golf Travel clients.

Your Golf Travel is the world’s largest golf travel company, servicing 3,000 destinations in over 25 countries worldwide. Based in central London, it sells a range of golf travel products, from weekend breaks and tours of Continental Europe, to long haul holidays and attendance packages for high profile professional tournaments such as the US Masters at Augusta.

