Lloyd-Skinner Excited By Membership of GCA

Andrew Lloyd-Skinner is relishing the chance to play a part in the future of the Golf Consultants Association after becoming the newest member of the organisation.

The former chief executive officer of the UK Golf Course Owners Association (UKGCOA) will bring a wealth of experience to the association having worked in a number of different roles inside and outside the golf industry during his career.

Following a 30-year sales and business career, predominantly in technology, Lloyd-Skinner was part of a consortium that bought North Weald Golf Club, in Essex, in 2003, and he spent the next 10 years as the venue’s on-site manager.

In 2011, he joined the board of the UKGCOA and, two years later, he took on the role as the association’s chief executive on an interim consultancy basis, passing the management of North Weald to family members.

And, having spent the last 13 years working closely with key figures and organisations across the golf industry, Lloyd-Skinner is looking forward to the opportunity to playing an influential part in the GCA’s activity and future plans.

He said: “I applied to become a member of the GCA as networking with experienced golf industry specialists is a vital two-way educational activity – learning from each other can only be good for the industry and our individual businesses.

“In my role with the UKGCOA, I made a number of significant contacts that could be beneficial to the GCA within the governing structure of golf, sport and government. I also have first-hand experience of golf business management, so understand the challenges facing many of the GCA members’ targeted customers.”

Howard Swan, chairman of GCA, added: “It’s fantastic news that someone of Andrew’s experience has joined the association, and we’re delighted to have him on-board.

“He is a much-respected member of the golf industry and I’m sure his level of expertise and knowledge will prove invaluable to our members and customers in the future.”

The GCA, formed in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to see any phase of a project through from conception to end.

