Lynx Expands Its UK Team with Key New Appointments

Lynx, the fastest-growing equipment company in the UK golf market, has expanded its team with important new appointments in its customer service and sales teams.

Andrew Bayne joins as customer service manager and Chris Kear as area sales manager for the Midlands region – with both new recruits citing Lynx’s passion and positivity as reasons for their move.

PGA professional Andrew, 31, will head up Lynx Golf’s customer service team. Andrew qualified in 2009, having worked at Sandford Springs GC, in Hampshire, before completing his training with Carl Bianco, head professional at Woking GC, where he developed his sales and service skills.

Latterly, Andrew has spent the last three years with another equipment manufacturer, working on retail accounts for the Midlands and North East.

After meeting Lynx co-owners Steve Elford and Stephanie Zinser last year, says Andrew, he was won over by their passion, desire and commitment to the business as well as to the wider golf industry.

“Their ambition and positivity was completely infectious,” he recalls. “I could see this was an opportunity not to be missed. With the brand going from strength to strength, it’s a very exciting time to be involved with Lynx.”

Chris Kear, 26, joins as area sales manager and is looking forward to seeing many more pro shops in the Midlands, having worked in two while he pursued his amateur playing career.

Firstly at Robin Hood GC, Chris also worked for three years at Kings Norton GC, where he is now a member. He is also studying part-time with the Open University for a degree in environmental science.

“The offer to work with Lynx has come at the perfect time for me: it’s a chance to spread my wings and join a growing company,” he says. “Lynx Golf is doing things very differently to other brands. They understand that golf is about fun and enjoyment, and they are putting enthusiasm and passion back into the game.

“I’m delighted to be working within a fantastic team environment where everybody is striving for the same goals.”

With over 700 active accounts, Lynx boasts three permanent Demo Day staff available for both stockists and non-stockists and are making ever-increasing strides into the golf market. Lynx is dedicated to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels, and has always promised to support ‘green grass’ Pro shop businesses, as this initiative highlights.

The company has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment for 2017 and is unveiling several exciting products this year including reinventions of the famous Parallax marque to include new irons and woods across the board.

For more information visit www.lynxgolf.co.uk/, or follow @LynxGolfUK on Twitter.

Tags: Andrew Bayne, Chris Kear, lynx golf, Stephanie Zinser, Steve Elford