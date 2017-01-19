Michael’s The New Man At Forest Pines

The four-star Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, near Brigg – a QHotels venue – has appointed Michael Lavizani as its new general manager. Lavizani, 52, moves from sister hotel Mottram Hall, in Cheshire, where he also held the role of general manager.

Married with two children, Lavizani began his career in hospitality as a night porter, while studying for an economics degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science, before enrolling on the Thistle Hotels’ management training course. His first GM role came at the prestigious Bovey Castle Hotel, Golf & Country Club, in Devon, in 1991.

He joined QHotels in 2012, initially at Bridgewood Manor, in Chatham, then managed Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, before moving to Mottram Hall – renowned as Cheshire’s finest golf and leisure resort – in April 2015.

A keen golfer, Lavizani is looking forward to testing his seven handicap on Forest Pines renowned 27-hole facility.

He said: “I have worked with Michael Purtill (QHotels’ managing director) for more than 25 years and I am delighted to have been asked to come to this fantastic hotel and golf resort.

“As one of the largest and most profitable hotels in our group I feel a great sense of pride and responsibility to continue the success of my predecessors. And, I can’t wait to see what my first round score will be around this tough, but fair, golf course.”

QHotels’ regional general manager, John Angus, added: “Michael has proven himself a splendid general manager at both Telford and Mottram Hall. He is a great advocate of working with existing staff to maximise their potential, which has reaped benefits for both staff and the venues previously – and I’m sure he will continue that work at Forest Pines.”

Part of the QHotels group, Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort offers 27 superb holes of golf, which meander through majestic pines in three loops of nine – and it is as challenging as it is beautiful.

Located a short distance from junction four of the M180 and nestled in 190 acres of beautiful woodland, its position makes it ideal for golfers in north Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Humberside.

The multi-award-winning, four-star QHotels group offers championship-standard courses in unique resort locations including Slaley Hall – host of 18 European Tour and European Seniors Tour events – Belton Woods, Oulton Hall, Mottram Hall, and Forest Pines Hotel and Golf Resort www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/forest-pines-hotel-golf-resort

Tags: Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, QHotels Michael Lavizani Michael Purtill John Angus