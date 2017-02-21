Munro Appointed as New Head of Events for Scottish Golf

Scottish Golf has recruited Fraser Munro, a former Ladies European Tour Tournament Director, to the position of Head of Events. The 38-year-old will oversee the amateur governing body’s new-look events calendar for 2017 as he returns to the world of golf after a spell in banking.

Munro, a member at Kinross Golf Club, boasts 13 years golf industry experience working with the Ladies European Tour and the former Ladies’ Golf Union, achieving a high level of golf administration, management and rules experience.

The three-handicap golfer is an R&A qualified referee and has officiated at more than 100 professional events worldwide, including the Ricoh Women’s British Open and US Women’s Open. He was also responsible for delivering the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open during his time with the Ladies European Tour.

After working in golf from 2003 to 2015, the University of Stirling graduate is now looking forward to heading up the Events team at Scottish Golf after a spell working for Lloyds Banking Group.

“I jumped at the opportunity to return to golf,” said Munro, who started in his new role today (20 February). “I have always had a passion for the game and been proactive in broadening and developing my knowledge and experience at every opportunity.

“To head up the Events team of a newly-amalgamated governing body is a great opportunity. There are some exciting changes on the domestic events calendar this year and I look forward to evaluating them all and looking at ways we can further develop the events going forward.”

Following a review, a number of changes to Scottish Golf’s national championships are in place for this season. These include the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship featuring strokeplay qualifying across two venues – Prestwick and Prestwick St Cuthbert – while the Scottish Boys Amateur Championship moves from its traditional early season slot to be played concurrently alongside its Girls’ equivalent, hosted by Scotscraig and Drumoig respectively.

There are also changes at handicap level in 2017, with Scottish Golf providing the opportunity for club members of all ages and abilities the chance to play on some of the finest courses in the country and win some fantastic prizes. Notably, the PING Scottish Mixed Championship is to be a unique new addition to the calendar this season, with the leading golf brand sponsoring Scottish Golf for the first time, and the showpiece final to be held over The Queen’s Course at Gleneagles.

Blane Dodds, Chief Executive for Scottish Golf, added: “Fraser has an extensive background in golf event management, having held senior roles with the Ladies European Tour and the Ladies’ Golf Union and will add a huge amount of experience to our organisation.

“With an obvious passion for golf and a wide network of contacts within the industry, I’m excited by the opportunities that Fraser can bring to the existing excellent team. With a clear focus on driving service excellence and a real desire to ensure that a first class experience is delivered for the players, volunteers and staff team alike, I’m confident that Fraser has all the attributes needed to lead the Events team going forward.”

