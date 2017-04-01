New Golf Manager Tees Off At Frilford Heath Golf Club

Frilford Heath Golf Club has announced the appointment of its new Golf Manager, Daniel Blesovsky, at its three-championship golf course, based in Oxfordshire.

The appointment marks the start of an exciting year for the golf club as the team prepare for the opening of a new Par-3 course and a new golf shop.

A PGA professional with a Sports Science & Business Management degree under his belt, Daniel brings over a decade of experience to the club having previously held roles at Hanbury Manor Golf Club and most recently at Woburn Golf Club.

In his role at Woburn as Golf Services Manager he successfully delivered two major events and moved the business from a traditional golf club to a service experience club with the development of the golf services team to improve the corporate golf experience and the on course experience.

Daniel will be responsible for driving the member experience at Frilford Heath through a number of new projects we have undertaken which include the par 3 yellow course and the build of a new professional shop.

Alistair Booth, Chairman at Frilford Heath Golf Clubs says: “Daniel will be instrumental in driving the ambitious plans for the club over the coming years. His experience in the industry and achievements to date are impressive, making him an ideal addition to our team.

“We are opening a new course and a golf shop this year and we’re confident that Daniel will contribute significantly to those.”

The appointment is the second of its kind this year following the announcement of the club’s new General Manager in January.

Daniel says: “The ambitions of the board and the opportunities are what attracted me to the role at Frilford Heath. It is one of the best courses in the UK and with some new developments being planned it is a great time to join and become part of the team.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and bringing my industry experience to the club. It’s certainly an exciting time!”

Frilford Heath Golf Club www.frilfordheath.co.uk

