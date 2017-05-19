New Golf Sales Manager to drive business growth at Gleneagles

Gleneagles, the iconic Scottish hotel and global luxury destination, has announced the appointment of Alan Pirie to the newly created role of Golf Sales Manager.

As part of the 850-acre estate’s ongoing investment programme, Pirie, who boasts more than five years’ experience in senior golf sales roles, will initially focus on driving growth in corporate bookings, alongside the management of Gleneagles’ seven golf membership categories.

Gary Silcock, Director of Golf at Gleneagles, commented: “Alan’s important appointment comes at a time when we are seeing significant growth in corporate, visitor and membership golf on all three 18-hole courses.

“It’s an exciting time for the golf team here at Gleneagles – our three championship courses have never looked better and the creation of this new role coincides with the completion of a significant refurbishment programme on the King’s and Queen’s Courses, which has seen them revert back to James Braid’s original design vision.”

With its unrivalled facilities and three highly-acclaimed courses, Gleneagles has been welcoming golfers to its ‘glorious playground’ of country pursuits for nearly 100 years.

The King’s Course is currently ranked the No. 1 inland course in Scotland*; The Queen’s Course, one of the finest Par 68 courses in the UK; and The PGA Centenary Course, host venue of the 2014 Ryder Cup, will host the 2018 European Golf Team Championships and, The 2019 Solheim Cup.

Gary added: “Gleneagles prides itself on the experience it gives its golfing customers and supported by the biggest team of golf professionals in Scotland, and a wealth of world-class facilities, including the PGA National Academy, and our Dormy Clubhouse, featuring the all-new Auchterader 70 Bar, our guests are guaranteed a welcoming and warm Scottish experience, second to none.”

For corporate golf enquiries and to learn more about the seven membership options at Gleneagles, including International and Country Memberships, contact Alan Pirie, tel: 07860 868148 or email: alan.pirie@gleneagles.com

*Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses Ranking, 2017

