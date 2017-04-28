New President For AEA

Mark Ormond, Managing Director of SAME Deutz-Fahr UK, takes over the annual presidency of the Agricultural Engineers Association. During his speech at this year’s annual conference, Mark highlighted the importance the AEA, the voice of the agricultural, environmental and amenity machinery sectors, will be to its members as we head on our path out of the EU.

Mark was born into a farming family and has 20 years’ experience in the agricultural machinery industry at both dealer and manufacturer level. His early career was spent in the implement sector but Mark moved to SDF as MD in 2015. That role makes him responsible for all sales and aftersales issues for the company in the UK and ROI.

“The BREXIT process will create unknown challenges and opportunities for our industry. Although the weak pound has resulted in increases to the cost of imported machinery, farm profitability improved substantially in the 2016/17 year. That created a significant increase in demand for agricultural tractors and machinery”, explained Mark. “March tractor registrations reached a record high.”

“As the UK continues on its path out of the EU, members will rely heavily on the AEA for economic information, market data, and standards information, all of which will change dramatically in the coming years.”

“The AEA is very well placed to provide its members with accurate and timely information to ensure they can react to the needs of the market to maintain / improve their business activities. Furthermore, strong connections to government institutions and to Brussels will ensure we can lobby for the best interests of our members during the Brexit negotiations.”

“The Board has worked hard, in recent years, to ensure the AEA provides for its members’ needs. That will now be more important than ever.” Mark looks forward to meeting members and non-members at regular AEA meetings and at industry events during the course of the year, and welcomes ideas to further improve the standard of service provided.

