New Scottish Golf Board Appointments Announced

Scottish Golf has recruited two talented individuals to its Board of Directors following their Annual General Meeting, as well as welcoming a new President with a strong commitment to the game.

Craigielaw GC member Keith Macdonald, Senior Marketing Manager at Tesco Bank, and Addi Shamash, a former Scotland international who is a respected dual-qualified lawyer with HBJ Gateley, join a Board boasting a blend of business, leadership, administrative and golf expertise.

The team of nine Non-Executive Directors will continue to take responsibility for a number of important areas under the leadership of Eleanor Cannon, the Chair of Scottish Golf.

Among over 120 delegates who gathered from Clubs, Areas & Counties at The Fairmont St Andrews at the weekend, Macdonald and Shamash were voted in at the AGM and succeed Sandy Anderson (Club Development) and Audrey Sturgess (Integration, with responsibility for Handicapping & Course Rating) on the Board.

Rather than three-year terms for Board members (the first Scottish Golf Board was established after amalgamation in October 2015), succession planning was put in place to provide continuity and help nurture others into positions.

The Board also set a requirement of a minimum of three directors of each gender to ensure appropriate representation within the organisation.

Cannon said: “The appointments of Keith and Addi reflect the importance of experience and continuity, combined with a fresh perspective across a number of areas. Collectively, I’m excited with the hunger and ability of the new Board and I believe we can continue to work hard, alongside our new chief executive Blane Dodds, to help grow the game and see our clubs thrive.”

After nine holes of golf, those present at the AGM heard from Cannon and Malcolm Kpedekpo, Finance Director, for the year in review, before Dodds gave an overview of the future strategy and vision for Scottish Golf. This includes consultation opportunities and nationwide Forums with Clubs, Areas & Counties as well as wider stakeholder engagement, with the objective to complete a rounded, ambitious four-year strategic plan by the end of September.

Peter Lederer, the former Chair of The Gleneagles Hotel and VisitScotland, also provided a fascinating insight into the value of golf to Scotland during an entertaining Q&A.

Meantime, Donald Bremner (Ranfurly Castle) was voted in as the new President of Scottish Golf, succeeding Jim Burns from Stranraer Golf Club. Bremner, a retired international banker, has a wealth of golf refereeing experience and is a past president of the Renfrewshire Golf Union. Elizabeth Taylor (Prestonfield) was also appointed as Senior Vice President, with former Scottish Region Secretary of the PGA, Malcolm Mitchell, coming in as the new Junior Vice President.

The Articles of Scottish Golf Limited require at least one of the President and Vice-Presidents to be either male or female at any one time. As with the Non-Executive Director positions, the role of President and Vice Presidents are non-remunerated, with post-holders required to represent Scottish Golf at a number of events and functions throughout the year.

Cannon added: “I would like to thank all Clubs, Areas & Counties for helping make the AGM in St Andrews a success. We look forward to further consultation with all our stakeholders this year as we build a new four-year strategy for Scottish Golf.

“I would also like to express my thanks to Audrey, Sandy and Jim for their sterling service to Scottish Golf and I’m sure they will continue to work hard at club level to develop the sport.”

The new Scottish Golf Board is as follows:

Eleanor Cannon, Senior Partner, The Rubicon Partnership (Chair)

Roz Cuschieri, Chief Executive Officer of Genius Foods Ltd (Commercial)

Stewart Darling, Chief Executive Officer of Vianet Group plc (Participation)

Stephen Docherty, Head of Global Equities for Aberdeen Asset Management (Performance)

Malcolm Kpedekpo, Founding Partner, Panoramic Growth Equity LLP (Finance)

Keith Macdonald, Senior Marketing Manager at Tesco Bank (General)

Neil MacDonald, Retired Police Superintendent (Championships)

Malcolm Robertson, Founding Partner, Charlotte Street Partners (Communications)

Addi Shamash, Partner in Business Support and Restructuring at HBJ Gateley (General)

> View all Board of Directors biographies

> View President, Vice-President and Junior Vice-President biographies

> View Scottish Golf Annual Review 2016

Scotland Golf www.scottishgolf.org

Tags: Addi Shamash, Blane Dodds, Donald Bremner Peter Lederer, Eleanor Cannon, Keith Macdonald, Malcolm Kpedekpo, scottish golf