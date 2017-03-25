Nic Coward set to become England Golf’s first independent Chair

Nic Coward will become the first independent Chair of England Golf after his appointment is ratified at the annual general meeting on 12 April, 2017.

He was selected after a rigorous appointment process which considered a number of high-calibre candidates for the role.

For the past year Nic has been the independent chairman of the England Golf Partnership, whose key roles are being taken on by England Golf.

In a 20-year career at the top levels of British sport, Nic has been the General Secretary of the Premier League, the chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, joint chief executive of the Football Association and a director of Wembley Stadium.

He has also been a non-executive director of the FA, was treasurer of the CCPR (now the Sport and Recreation Alliance) and first chair of the global Sports Rights Owners Coalition. He now consults to a number of sports and entertainment businesses in the UK and around the world, as well as non-executive roles away from sport.

Nic said: “Golf in England has a huge amount to be proud of, from Olympic gold to huge impact in communities across the country. There is great work going on at every level of the game. What is really exciting is the opportunity to do even more, to get more people playing, more often.”

Nick Pink, England Golf Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted to welcome Nic as Chair of England Golf. Nic has been working closely with us already and has a good understanding of what we do as an organisation. I believe his background and strong networks will significantly help England Golf, and I look forward to working with Nic in the future.”

England Golf is the governing body for amateur golf in England and was formed in 2012 by a merger of the English Golf Union and the English Women’s Golf Association.

