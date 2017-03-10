Parliamentary Golf Group welcomes Lundin Ladies’ stalwart as Honorary Member
Story published at 11:18, Friday, March 10th, 2017
A Lundin Links woman who has devoted 60 years to developing golf in the community has received Honorary Membership of the All-Party Parliamentary Golf Group.
Helen Melville, who moved to Lundin Links in 1956 when her father, Tim Low, took up a job at Lundin Golf Club, was presented with a certificate by Co-Chair of the Group and North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins at an event attended by many club members and friends last Friday (3 March).
Stephen Gethins MP said “I was delighted when Helen’s nomination for the Longstanding Achievement’ award for a volunteer was successful and she attended a presentation in Parliament. The Group was so impressed by Helen’s years of commitment to the Ladies club and her role in the development of golf for women and children – even overseeing the extension of the historic 1897 clubhouse as well as researching the history of the club – that we decided she should have Honorary Membership of the APPG as well. Helen has done so much for golf and I was so pleased to present her with her Honorary Membership.”
Helen Melville said: “I have been involved with golf ever since I went along to my first Lundin Ladies GC AGM aged 18 and ended up on the committee. I was also involved with Fife County Ladies Golfing Association as well as taking part in various Scottish Ladies Golf championships. Over the years I have made so many friends and seen so many people take up and love golf; that’s what it has been all about. I was delighted to receive Honorary Membership of the APPG on behalf of everyone at Lundin Ladies.”
