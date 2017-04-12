Paul’s Million Dollar Appointment

Million Dollar Holdings, a brand-new company that is offering a range of golfing products and services, has announced the appointment of Paul Homewood as its new sales and business development manager.

Million Dollar Holdings has incorporated three existing businesses – Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO) along with established tour operators Leisure Link Golf Holidays and Golf Amigos – to form one innovative, forward-thinking entity that will deliver a full range of golf services, travel products and new programmes to benefit all golfers both in the UK and abroad.

The company, which boasts more than 100,000 loyal golf customers between them, can call upon a wealth of talent and experience as it gets ready to launch a whole range of creative products and services over the coming months.

Homewood, 48, who was ‘New Business’ sales consultant at Leisure Link for more than two years, said: “This is a very exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get started.

“The new products we are about to launch will only enhance the holiday arm of the company that is already in place and very well established in the market place.

“This role is very similar to the ones I have enjoyed previously, there is going to be a lot of relationship building with a very strong emphasis on pushing my entrepreneurial skills.

“With any new business, you need to look outside the box, see what can make money and optimise every opportunity and that is what I am really looking forward to.”

Homewood, who has been a single-handicap golfer for 35 years, was also a talented footballer as a teenager and was once signed by the great Sir Bobby Robson for Ipswich Town as a 16-year-old apprentice professional.

He added: “It didn’t quite work out for me in the professional game but was a great experience and I got the chance to play with some amazing footballers.

“Now it is more golf for me than football that is definitely my focus and I can’t wait to get started with Million Dollar Holdings.”

