PGA Catalunya Resort appoints new Director of Golf Operations

Award-winning PGA Catalunya Resort, near Barcelona, has appointed David Bataller as its new Director of Golf Operations.

Since 2003, when David first joined the team at the European Tour Destination in the north-east of Spain, he has played an important role in helping it become one of Europe’s leading golf destinations, and maintaining the venue’s Stadium Course status as Spain’s No. 1*.

As Superintendent and Golf Course Manager, David was involved in the construction of PGA Catalunya Resort’s Tour Course, which opened in 2005, and the extensive upgrades to the Stadium Course, which started in 2010 with the change of grass type on its fairways to resilient, drought-resistant Bermuda grass – the same variety used at Augusta National, home of The US Masters.

David Plana, PGA Catalunya Resort’s CEO, said: “David’s appointment heralds an exciting new phase in the life of the resort, which is a year into its three-year investment programme, aimed at growing the venue into one of Europe’s leading golf and luxury lifestyle resorts.

“Having seen the resort grow since inception, David understands the importance of adapting to changing times, behaviours and trends and will play a vital role in the continued success, development and growth of PGA Catalunya Resort, to ensure the venue, its offerings and service uphold its status as a leading golf and leisure destination.”

David Bataller added: “PGA Catalunya Resort has come a long way since it first opened in 1999 and I am fortunate to have witnessed its transformation into a global golfing destination. However, we cannot rest on our laurels and I will be looking to implement initiatives which can further enhance customer service and satisfaction.”

David is also keen to address important aspects of golf participation: “Golf should be an inclusive sport that sees families and friends come together and enjoy the outdoors – and we hope to encourage more ladies and juniors to take up the sport through a number of different programmes, and to really feel part of PGA Catalunya Resort’s golfing family.”

Less than an hour from the vibrant metropolis of Barcelona, 20 minutes from the beaches of the Costa Brava and just 15 minutes from the historic town of Girona, PGA Catalunya Resort is rolling out a €53 million development plan, which has seen the opening of its 5* Hotel Camiral (September 2016) and includes the addition of a new vineyard, sports facilities, an equestrian centre and a man-made recreational lake.

*According to influential website Top100golfcourses.com

PGA Catalunya Resort visit www.pgacatalunya.com

Tags: David Bataller, David Plana, European Tour Destination, PGA Catalunya Resort